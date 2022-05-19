Stranger Things 4 is now on its way, with the release date set for Friday 27 May 2022, but other news emerge just before the launch of the new and highly anticipated season of the TV series, such as the fact that at least two episodes of this they will have one particularly long duration, from film.

On the other hand, it is clear how the Duffer Brothers wanted to increase the volume of the narrative for this fourth season: we already knew that the episodes will be more numerous than seen in the other seasons, with 9 bets instead of the standard 8but this will also stand out for the duration, apparently.

In previous seasons they had already touched peaks of 75 minutes, but apparently season 4 will exceed that record, and will do so in at least two episodes, which will reach a duration equal to that of real films.

Stranger Things 4, a scene from the TV series

According to the authors, the initial idea was to stick to 8 episodes, but during production it emerged that the story would take longer to be told properly.

The decision has been made lengthen the season of an episode and also to allow extra-normal durations for two episodes. All this despite it emerged that the episodes of Stranger Things 4 cost exaggerated figures, as previously reported. Last month, we saw the new official trailer for the Netflix series.