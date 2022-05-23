It’s been a while since “Stranger things” season 3 hit Netflix and gave us one of his most dramatic scenes: the battle at the Starcourt mall, where we saw Billy’s death.

With cycle four about to arrive, the series of trailers, clues and images provided by the Duffer brothers excite fans, who are already talking about what they can see in the new plot. In this note, let’s review the most popular theories among fans of “Stranger things”.

YOU CAN SEE: Amber Heard: “lack of chemistry” with Jason Momoa was going to be the cause of his dismissal from “Aquaman”

A jump in time in “Stranger things”?

The creators of “Stranger things”, the Duffer brothers, explained that season 4 would be divided into two parts. With volume 1 dated for May 27; the other batch of chapters will arrive on July 1.

Time travel will be a key piece in “Stranger things 4”. Photo: Netflix.

For many, the fact that the chapters are being divided into two parts could mean that the show will skip a significant amount of time. Perhaps the most outstanding clue we will have at the beginning, since the characters have grown compared to how we saw them last time.

Is Martin Brenner alive?

An eight-minute sneak peek from Netflix this week features Dr. Martin Brenner, the scientist who experimented on Eleven as a child and whom she calls “Dad.”

The last time we heard from him he was ‘killed’ by the Demogorgon at the end of season 1, but as his death was not seen on screen, it was left up in the air whether or not this happened. Another clue fans have found is that actor Matthew Modine is listed as a cast member again for season 4. As if this were not enough, one of the chapters of the next cycle will be called “Dad”.

YOU CAN SEE: Johnny Deep ‘received’ alpacas in court: Disney and Jack Sparrow behind the anecdote

The return of the children from the laboratory

In “Stranger Things” season 2, Eleven met Kali, another super-powered young woman who also grew up in the Hawkins Laboratory, who can create illusions and distort reality.

In season 2 of “Stranger Things”, Eleven met Kali, another young woman with similar powers to her. Photo: Netflix

With Eleven returning home to save her friends, Kali and the other powered kids were never referred to again. However, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Duffers explained that season 4 will venture into settings outside of the central city.

With the mission to rescue Hopper, the trailer has told us that a Demogorgon is also in Russia and the passage with the Upside down is open, so the need for reinforcements will be the foot for the return of Kali and her friends. Also, Eleven no longer has the powers of him.

Will Eleven be a villain?

Being Billy and Will Byers possessed by the Mind flayer through physical contact, fans theorize that the same could happen to Eleven. Recall that last season a part of the creature got stuck in his leg. Although he eliminated her, her powers stopped working.

“Stranger Things 4” released its first 8 minutes where we see Dr. Brenner in the Hawkins laboratory in front of a terrifying Eleven bathed in blood. Photo: Netflix

If the creature took her powers and is still a part of her, Vecna, the new villain, could use Eleven to do her bidding.

Just take into account what Shawn Levy, executive producer of “Stranger Things”, had to say to Variety magazine about this new character. “He makes a Demogorgon look cute next to him,” he declared.