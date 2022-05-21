Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink and Phill Wolfhard have grown up in the last three years – with a pandemic included – and are ready for the premiere of the first part of ‘Stranger Things 4’ (with two chapters) , this May 27 through Netflix.

“This season is bigger and darker in many ways. It is, without a doubt, the scariest thing we’ve ever done. The incredible thing is that we come back with a similar aesthetic from seasons 1 and 2: darker tones, colors and saturations and I think it’s great, ”says actor Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), now 18 years old.

This afternoon the five actors talk by Zoom with La República about the new installment by the Duffer brothers. The season began recording in 2020, but the pandemic forced them to stop for almost two years. “Usually our seasons were based on a period of time, this one is based on places. We have our group in Lenora Hills, the Hawkins classic, and another group in Russia. Of course, they all end up coming together at the end, ”says Noah Schnapp (17), who plays Will.

But, in addition, the story takes place while its protagonists deal with changes and problems typical of their age, such as the need for acceptance and bullying. “I think that the scope of ‘Stranger Things’ is important, and not only for talking about bullying, but for telling things that are real and authentic. For example, the story of a single mother like Joyce (Winona Rider) makes people feel connected in some way, “says actress Millie Bobby Brown, who in this season her character Eleven faces grief, systematic bullying and to teenage love with Mike (Finn Wolfhard).

“Eleven deals a lot with losing Hopper, or so she thinks, and also with life and school, where she gets bullied, and has to figure out how to be a normal person. She grew up in a lab, very protected, and was always told what to do. This season is about showing her freedom and understanding her own growth, ”adds the 18-year-old actress.

Another character who takes a turn in the story is Lucas, played by Caleb McLaughlin, who like many teenagers seeks to fit into a new group. “Lucas is more unstable than ever. Since Season 1, he seemed like the most confident, he loved playing Dungeons and Dragons and being the so-called “weird guy”. This season, he plays basketball, but I don’t think he really likes him. I think he’s trying to please someone else. He is going through an identity crisis which, I think, has to do with being exposed to that world, to the ‘other side’, and to the things that he and his friends have been through. Max is not as present in his life as he used to be. She is facing her own demons, ”says the 19-year-old actor.

Precisely, the character of Max, played by Sadie Sink, takes a leading role in this fourth installment. “Max is in a much darker place mentally. At the end of season 3, we saw her having fun with Lucas and it seemed to us that maybe he was okay despite Billy’s death. Now, we realize that he’s drifting away from his friends, he’s drowning in grief for him, and he feels a lot of guilt over the loss of his brother. I am grateful to the Duffer brothers for trusting me to face their story and develop the different facets of the character, it is a true honor. This season, without a doubt, is the most difficult I have done, it is not only exhausting emotionally, but also physically”, says the 20-year-old.

Adds Millie Bobby Brown: “The creative team’s vision has been more elaborate and bright. The Duffer Brothers went deep into each of our stories and characters and made them incredibly detailed and personalized for us. It’s been great to re-record.”