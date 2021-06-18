One of the great surprises of the Square Enix Presentes of E3 2021, was Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, game that was criticized for its visual style. However, in a recent interview with Famitsu, Tetsuya Nomura has made it clear that the team is already working to improve this section.

During their talk, Nomura confirmed that Stranger of Paradise is related to the original Final fantasy. Similarly, mention that the name of the game has to do with Jack, the protagonist, who is a stranger in a world that he defines as a paradise. At this same point, it has been revealed that the name of this character hides a meaning, which cannot be revealed yet.

Moving on to the visual style and graphics, sections that have been severely criticized in recent days, Nomura has mentioned that Jack and his companions are seen in a certain way to “differentiate themselves from the original designs”, and thus create something completely different from the original Warrior of Light. In the same way, it has been mentioned that the game is still in development, and work continues on the technical section, so the product will be different from what was seen in the demo.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin it will reach our hands until an unspecified point of 2022. Currently, a demo for PS5 is already available, which will only be accessible until June 25.

Via: Resetera