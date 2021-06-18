During a recent interview given by Famitsu to Tetsuya Nomura, the creative producer of the recently announced STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN took the opportunity to reveal a few more details about the game.

It all starts with a little explanation on the name. Although STRANGER OF PARADISE be based on the former FINAL FANTASY, the crux of the story is the extraneousness of Jack to this new world. Nomura describes the world of FINAL FANTASY as a sort of “paradise“, is Jack in all this he feels like a stranger.

Despite the connection, somehow Nomura wants to be totally clear: STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN is not a continuation of the first FINAL FANTASY, but he draws a lot of inspiration from it.

The creative producer also wanted to spend a few words on the appearance of the characters, one of the details that made many turn up their noses in the announcement phase. The design of Jack, especially her initial outfit, were designed precisely to best reflect the concept that “is a stranger to the world of FINAL FANTASY“.

The name of Jack it has a special meaning though, but all of this can be a spoiler at the moment.

On a separate note, it was revealed that the companions who will join us in the course of the adventure will be multiple, obviously more than those seen in the demo, despite the active party consists of only three characters. These will be able to change equipment, but each will have their own type. Furthermore, the weapons present will also be different, more specifically they will be of 8 types.

Also, given the problems that the game demo initially suffered, the duration in which it will be available to play has been extended to June 26.

The release of STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN is set for 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S is PC, but if you are interested in knowing our opinions about the demo, we refer you to the appropriate article.

