One month after the release of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (you can find here the our review of the title), Square Enix And Team Ninja I’m working on expansions to come soon for the title. About that, the Stranger of Paradise producer has revealed some details regarding the DLC arriving.

During an interview with Famitsu, Tetsuya Nomuraproducer of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, revealed some interesting details regarding the upcoming DLCs for the title. Such expansions will be introduced as part of the first season of Stranger of Paradise and already have a well-defined title, that is Trials of the Dragon King, Wanderer of the Rift, And Different Future.

According to what reported by Nomura, some letters within a title of one of the three DLCs would anticipate the name of a boss that players will encounter during the campaign. Nomura in fact declared: “This title also includes the letters ‘DFF’ and ‘NT’. However, I don’t think anyone can predict the boss of this mission“

Obviously, the producer referred to Different Future and, most likely, the expansion will feature a boss from Dissidia Final Fantasy NT. Like Stranger of Paradise, the title was developed by Team Ninja and released by Square Enix in 2015, although it belongs to a different genre.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is in fact an arcade fighting game which features a large roster of characters playable games from various chapters of the entire Final Fantasy series, including Garland and the Warrior of the Light.

Additionally, Nomura stated that DLC missions will be released individuallyalong with the addition of new weapons for users to use.

So, we just have to wait for the release of the three expansions to understand who will be the mysterious boss that the producer talks about. We remind you that on our site you can find an article in which we talk about the ending of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. In addition, we refer you to the updated title sheet, for all the information.