Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin returns to show itself with the Final Trailer, published in these minutes by Square Enix and strangely still quite far from the game’s release to be the “final” presentation video, but so be it: with this we can see some new gameplay and cutscenes for Square Enix’s new action RPG.

“We are foreigners, which has two meanings: that we are foreign to this world and that we are foreign to ourselves”. This is the profound consideration that accompanies the video in question, which otherwise only confirms the impressions had on this particular spin-off action of the famous Square Enix series.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin mixes elements with a lot of style action to features that refer to the classic Final Fantasy series, but all with a cut that alternates elements that are almost trashy with others that are particularly epic and spectacular. Just to further shuffle the cards on the table, an excellent “My Way” by Frank Sinatra also starts in the middle of the video as a background soundtrack.

For the rest, we have seen the weight of the PS5 version of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, while for more in-depth information on the Square Enix game we refer to our tried and tested published last October. There exit date is set for March 18, 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.