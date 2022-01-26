A few hours away from the last trailer, SQUARE ENIX And NINJA team have posted a new video for STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN dedicated to gameplay and game mechanics.

The title, we remember, will come next March 18 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC through the Epic Games Store. We report below the new information that emerged from the trailer “The Basics of Battle“, Visible on YouTube.

Let’s prepare for battle from the ground up.

Take on the role of Jack, warrior and man on a mission. Together with companions Jed, Ash, Neon And Sophia, your task will be to destroy the rampant darkness and, through a series of strenuous battles, restore peace to the kingdom of Cornelia.

Fights

The monsters in this world are tough, so you need to be on the alert to get out of the fighting alive. Fill the enemies’ attrition gauge and use the Spirit Blast ability to block their attacks, then blasting crystallized enemies to dust.

When the troops of darkness threaten to overwhelm you, use skills like Lux to stun them and create an opening!

Use your spiritual shield to defend yourself from enemy attacks and reverse the outcome of the battle by stealing the spells and using them in turn.

Classes and customization

You will begin your journey as a swordsman, wielding a two-handed greatsword. However, as you face the hosts of Chaos and accumulate experience, you will unlock tons of new classes, each with their own weapons, abilities and aesthetics.

Study the battlefield and quickly switch between classes at the touch of a button, so you always stay ahead. Each class can acquire unique skills and combos. Find your favorite combinations to create new attacks!

To unlock the latter, advance in your class to get points to spend in the dedicated skill tree. Here you will unlock new skills, upgrades and advanced classes that can help you on your mission.

There are various ways to become more powerful along the way. Put on the pieces of equipment left behind by defeated enemies. Search for chests full of treasures, in a real hunt for your style of play.

Multiplayer

If a challenge proves too difficult, join your friends and allies in order to advance. Even if you are at different points on your journey, you will be able to access all the stages already completed, in addition to your current mission.

Don’t worry… spoils of war will be released individually for each player. Challenge yourself with special dungeons, raids, and end-game content created specifically for co-op.