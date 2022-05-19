One of Square Enix’s most prominent releases for the first half of 2022 was without a doubt Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. This title took risks and turned out to be an entertaining proposition. Now, a few months later, the game gets some major improvements.

One of the most notable is that they just added something called Battle Simulator, which joins the quest list of this game. You can find it outside cornelia and it serves for you to practice to select classes, equipment and a party.

With this simulator, first you do the pertinent tests and then you give yourself the task of going with everything to the real duel. The objective is to optimize the fights so that they are not a complete headache as it can happen to some.

Finally we have adjustments that are worthwhile. | Source: Square Enix

There are several important details for the latest patch of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin worth listing:

A category for confirming computer optimization is found in system settings.

Category to adjust team optimization, but allies.

The amount of anima crystals has been adjusted on Chaos difficulty missions.

Crafting materials now have a count of up to 9,999.

Hair models on characters were fixed to improve game performance

Last chance to play the demo of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin and take the game on sale

If you still don’t dare to get Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Well, we tell you that at hand is the option to play the demo. This will give you a good idea of ​​what awaits you.

The thing is that this free trial will only be available until the end of May 2022, so it’s a good time for you to download the demo and try it once and for all. Now if you like it, then you take the advance to the final version.

Yes, it seems like a plan with skill, because right now Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin It has a considerable discount of up to 25% depending on the platform.

