“I think the story is quite attractive,” says Tetsuya Nomura, about this Action RPG in the series.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was one of the surprise announcements of a somewhat decaffeinated E3 2021, despite the fact that its existence had been widely rumored in the previous month. It is a prequel to the original Final Fantasy posed as an Action RPG “Souls” style, with Team Ninja as developers, and Tetsuya nomura commanding. With the chaos of his demo on PS5 now resolved, Nomura and his team have spoken about what awaits us in this proposal that, for now, seems to have divided fans.

In an interview for Famitsu (shared by VG247), from which we also learned some details about the game’s protagonists, Tetsuya Nomura states that there will be more characters in addition to the three we met in the presentation trailer. Not surprisingly, in the original Final Fantasy, the Warriors of Light were four characters: “There will be even more characters, the game will be much broader, and I think the story is quite attractive“Mentioned Nomura, who confirms that, despite this, Stranger of Paradise it will only allow three protagonists in combat.

Once it unfolds, it is a very shocking story.Jin fujiwara“It can be confusing to see these characters appear out of nowhere, very different from anything you expected, but I hope you continue to pay attention to new information,” he concludes. Although Nomura believes that the story they handle will be very “attractive” for fans, producer Jin Fujiwara goes much further, and promises an emotional, shocking plot that engages players: “The story is only mentioned briefly in the demo, but once it unfolds, it is a very shocking story that will hit you emotionally really”.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is coming to stores sometime in 2022, announced for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. The game currently features a free demo on PS5, available until June 26. A title that has generated disparity of opinions after its announcement, although not as much as Babylon’s Fall, the PlatinumGames game, which has had a very bad reception after E3 2021.

