SQUARE ENIX has released a new set of images online, accompanied by information, for STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGINthe title created in collaboration with NINJA team from KOEI TECMO GAMES.

Action RPG release date is set for next March 18 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Personages

Marilith

“But you woke me from my sleep!”

The fire demon. It uses its six arms to launch a flurry of attacks and confuses Jack and his allies with his quick movements such as when he flaps his long tail. Be careful to avoid his petrifying “Gaze of Stone” attack.

The Lufenians

“You are nothing but the sum of your memories.”

Mysterious individuals Jack argues with during the ripped glimpses of his fragmented memories. They wear strange clothes, and because of this it is impossible to tell what their emotions are from their words or actions.

Events

What is the bond between Jack and the Lufenians who gave him the crystal? Beyond this emotionless white room lies a golden lawn.

It appears that the crystals that Jack and his allies possess fulfill some sort of function.

Class System

You can instantly switch between two different classes during combat. There are many possible fighting styles depending on the combination of classes set. Advanced classes offer unique and even more distinctive special actions and reveal their true power through customization and combination with equipment and other classes.

Advanced classes

dark Knight

A class that grants increased attack power when on the brink of death. With the unique “Soul Eater” action, a Dark Knight can sacrifice HP and MP to deal additional Dark Element damage. This makes it the strongest class in terms of pure attack power, as long as you’re willing to pay the price.

Void Knight

A class that allows you to capture your enemy’s magical attacks and turn them into power. Using the unique ability of the Void Knight, the guard will deploy a magic circle that neutralizes incoming magical attacks and absorbs their power. The Void Knight can then use this power to recharge his MPs or unleash a slashing attack.

Ninja

This class allows you to employ various combat tactics with its unique ninjutsu ability. It uses special ninja tools that allow you to block enemies and apply status effects to weapons without consuming MP. Ninja tools can be replenished by visiting a cube, base camp for exploration.

Action skills

Action Skills don’t just deal a large amount of damage to an enemy’s Break Gauge; they can also exhaust the maximum capacity of that break indicator. The more you reduce the capacity of an enemy’s Break Gauge, the easier it will be to break it and use the Soul Blast, which will also restore your MP.

Location

Mount Gulg

A volcano with many dangers, such as molten lava blocking the way and pockets of gas that explode due to the presence of fire magic. It will be difficult to reach the summit unless you can stop the lava from escaping.

The Tower of the Ancients

A white building with an unshakable sense of otherness. Various disturbing mechanisms await the unwary intruder, such as devices to trap those who have entered and urn-like objects floating in the air.

The evil tree

A dense expanse of forest lying at the foot of the volcano. The moonshine can barely peek through the vault and the area is enveloped in a dense gaseous miasma. Walls made of ivy and plants spitting poison gas stand in your way.