Only 7 days left until the release of Different Futurei.e. the new DLC of STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGINand here it is SQUARE ENIX returns to the fray with the launch trailer, images and new information on what you can expect in this.

Guided by an enigmatic moogle spirit, Jack and companions travel to another dimension. THE Lufenians they call this place Central, and from here they managed to observe a variety of worlds and dimensions. But the madness of a was enough Lufenian to ruin everything. Jack he will have to venture into the heart of the city to break the chains of this karmic behemoth once and for all. But it won’t be easy!

Waiting for him will beEmperor, a dangerous figure who aims to conquer the whole world using magic and the creatures at his service. Her heart points to the power of crystals and chaos. L’Emperor he will appear in front of Jack and company in a natural way, and does not seem to have put himself on the trail of the moogle. The reason he’s here too is different from the Lufenians, but he doesn’t seem to have the slightest intention of teaming up.

In it will also be possible to find new Jobs, including:

Musketeer (Musketeer) – Job Action “Stun Bullet” can prevent enemies from performing unblockable attacks.

Soccer player (Hunter) – When the "Analyze" Job Action is active, a counter will increase each time an enemy is attacked. The higher the counter number, the easier it will be to pierce the opponent's resistance and hit their weak point.

Punter (Gambler) – The "Roulette" Job Action allows you to spin a wheel and use two skills that have come out randomly.

STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN is available for purchase on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 4, Xbox One And pcwhile the DLC Different Future it is coming from this January 27th.

Launch trailer

Images

