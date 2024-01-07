Dinga Bakabadirector of Marvel's Blade, said he greatly appreciated the cooperative mode Of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Originthe controversial action RPG developed by Team Ninja.

“Why didn't anyone tell me how good Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was in co-op?,” Bakaba wrote, providing an alternative point of view compared to what was expressed by international critics, who welcomed the game with positive votes but with some exceptions.