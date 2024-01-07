Dinga Bakabadirector of Marvel's Blade, said he greatly appreciated the cooperative mode Of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Originthe controversial action RPG developed by Team Ninja.
“Why didn't anyone tell me how good Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was in co-op?,” Bakaba wrote, providing an alternative point of view compared to what was expressed by international critics, who welcomed the game with positive votes but with some exceptions.
Will there be a sequel?
Earlier this year, Tetsuya Nomura said that Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin could have a sequel, where the popularity of the game should receive a major boost compared to the first weeks, not exactly exciting in terms of reception.
Bakaba's testimony it could certainly be useful in this sensegiven the great esteem in which the studio director of Arkane Lyon enjoys among the community of video game enthusiasts.
