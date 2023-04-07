Square Enix confirms that Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin it is also available on Steam. In fact, we recall that the game was published as an exclusive PC time on the Epic Games Store. In addition to the base game, the Deluxe Edition including the Season Pass is also available. There is not no “launch” discount, However. The two versions cost €39.99 and €59.99 respectively

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is a third person action game made by Team Ninja. Inspired by the structure of Nioh, it puts us in the shoes of Jack Garland and allows us to assign the character a whole series of classes, which have unique abilities and can only use specific weapons.

It is a fast paced action game, based on dodging, parrying and using powerful skills to take down enemies inspired by classic monsters from the Final Fantasy saga. Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin takes up the events of the very first Final Fantasy and tells an alternative version, with the protagonist and his allies aiming to find and bring down Chaos (which has become a meme since its release).

For the moment, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin has few reviews about Steam, but 97% of them are positive. Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is available also on PlayStation and Xbox.

You can read our review of Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin here.