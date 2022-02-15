The adventure, which will connect with the beginnings of the franchise, will be available on March 18.

Final Fantasy fans have their sights set on the next March 18th, as it is the release date of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. Until now, we have been able to appreciate the particularities of its world and the action of its combats, so Square Enix has also wanted to influence all the possibilities they offer the jobs.

Breaker, Tyrant and Void Knight are new classes in the franchiseThis, which acts like the iconic lessons of any RPG, it will allow us to explore new combat styles through a wide selection of movements and weapons for each character. Although this leaves us with a fairly broad experience, Square Enix wanted to increase the role level by including unpublished works in the franchise: the Breaker, the Void Knight, and the Tyrant.

Each class has its own characteristics that will be noticed in each battle. On the one hand, the Tyrant It will provide a significant advantage early in the fight by imbuing your weapons with elemental effects, which strike directly at the enemy’s weak point. On the other hand, the game does not neglect magic and allows us to meet the Void Knight, who defends himself against the magic movements of his rivals and takes advantage of them to raise his MP or to make a more powerful counterattack. Finally, players looking for a challenge can practice with the Breakerwhich will force you to give very precise blows to finish off your opponents in a moment.

Despite the fact that much of the news in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin focuses on the action of their confrontations, the developers have ensured that the very essence of RPGs will be maintained. However, the Team Ninja team has not remained in the classic and has preferred to innovate facing the argumentof which they warn that it will be shocking and will hit emotionally.

