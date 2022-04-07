Digital Foundry analyzed in video Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, the game from Square Enix and Team Ninja. According to what has been indicated, it is a good game, but plagued by many technical problems.

Digital Foundry states that the technology on which Stranger of Paradise is based Final Fantasy Origin is clearly dated, with reminiscences of the PS3 and Xbox 360 era. At the same time, however, the games demand great efforts from modern consoles and this prevents reaching 60 FPS.

It is said that on PS5 and Xbox Series X, the details of the Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin models are high and that there is a level of “decent” geometric density, especially indoors. The details of the textures, however, are not on the same level. Even the “bizarre” lighting system doesn’t help.

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin hits 4K on PS5 and Xbox Series X, while on Xbox Series S it aims for 1080p. There image quality, however, it is low. There is also no temporal anti-aliasing. The final effect is said to be significantly worse on the Xbox Series S, where it truly feels like a PS3 and Xbox 360 generation game, with some textures that appear to come from PS2.

It is then said that, on PS5, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin has a very good one ambient occlusion, while on the Xbox Series X | S it is completely absent. This makes it very “flat and simple”.

Even the performance are a problem for Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. 60 FPS is a mirage and often drops to around 50 FPS. To get 60 FPS you must be running the PS4 Pro version of the game on PS5 in performance mode, but agreeing to play at 720p. On Xbox Series S, the frame rate travels between 20 and 60 FPS.

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is referred to as “a technically baffling game”, although the game itself is interesting and Digital Foundry enjoyed playing it.

