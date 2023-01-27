SQUARE ENIX And KOEI TECMO GAMES announce that starting today the third expansion of STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGINcall DIFFERENT FUTURESis finally available for download at PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

With this third DLC, new characters and enemies, new classes, new equipment and new features for the forge are added to the title. More details can be found below, after the trailer.

STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN – Different Future

TAKE ON ONE LAST CHALLENGE IN THE DIFFERENT FUTURE EXPANSION OF STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN, OUT TODAY Milan (27 January 2023) – Starting today, you can embark on an all-new adventure in the SQUARE ENIX® action RPG STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN™ thanks to the release of its third expansion, DIFFERENT FUTURES, available now on PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC (via the Epic Games Store). In DIFFERENT FUTURESdeveloped in collaboration with Team NINJA of KOEI TECMO GAMES, the creators of the series NINJA GAIDEN And NIOHthe spirit of a moogle guides Jack and his companions to a city in another dimension, where they will have to face one last challenge, thus concluding the story of STRANGER OF PARADISE. Watch the launch trailer for DIFFERENT FUTURES Of STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN here: https://youtu.be/FWIcJGcppuA

in this expansion, a moogle will guide you throughout your adventure, the same one you have already encountered in the expansion Gilgamesh, dimensional wanderer. Additionally, you will also meet the emperor from the series FINAL FANTASY. New Classes: advancing through the main missions of DIFFERENT FUTURESyou will be able to unlock the classes of the Shooter, the Hunter and the Gambler.

advancing through the main missions of DIFFERENT FUTURESyou will be able to unlock the classes of the Shooter, the Hunter and the Gambler. New Equipment: DIFFERENT FUTURES adds a new type of equipment, firearms.

News from the forge: now you can use "cloning materials", which will allow you to create and improve certain items more easily. Thanks to the cloning materials, you will also be able to create copies of the pieces of equipment and replicate the chaotic effects. The expansion DIFFERENT FUTURES Of STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN is available at no additional cost in the game's Season Pass, which is included in the Digital Deluxe Edition. The Season Pass will also give you access to the first two expansions: Trials of Bahamut, the Dragon KingAnd Gilgamesh, dimensional wanderer. For more information, visit: https://www.square-enix-games.com/sopffo Related links: About STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN™ is a new action RPG created by Square Enix Ltd. in collaboration with Team NINJA of KOEI TECMO GAMES, and represents a great new horizon for the FINAL FANTASY® series. Jack and his allies Ash and Jed are determined to defeat Chaos when they open the doors to his temple. Yet they are assailed by doubts: are they really the Warriors of the light of the prophecy? Dive into a dark fantasy world and enjoy thrilling action-packed battles.

