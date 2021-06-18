Square Enix recently held its Summer Showcase as part of E3 2021. The star of the show was no doubt Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, an RPG set in a dark world unlike any other game Final Fantasy released so far so far.

The title in question, which will bring the signature of Team Ninja, has been widely gutted in an interview released by the creative producer Tetsuya Nomura, the producer Jin Fujiwara and the director Daisuke Inoue at Famitsu. First of all, we started fromorigin of the title, which seems to be linked precisely to the concept of “origin” as underlined by Nomura:

The setting is based on the first Final Fantasy. At the end of that game you discover who the Warriors of Light really are, the protagonists. […] Who are Jack and his allies? Are they the Warriors of Light? These questions are at the heart of the story and this idea of ​​”strangers” is central to the plot. One meaning of Paradise is “the land of the saved”. The title represents the strangers – Jack and his allies – who gather in this paradise land.

In any case, as always specified by Nomura, this spin off it will not be directly connected with the first chapter of the series, but will only use this work as start point:

It’s a new story that uses the first Final Fantasy as a base, rather than being directly linked or equivalent.

The interviewer then questioned themodern appearance of the protagonists of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, thus asking why this design was chosen and if there is a narrative explanation behind it. Nomura also replied as follows:

People probably imagine characters that look like the emblematic Warrior of Light when they think of Final Fantasy I, but if you are familiar with the series you are able to glean some clues. The initial outfits for Jack and his allies are nothing more than a hint to prove they are not of that world. They represent nothing of their character. Like other games where you can change your gear, this is just their normal state. maybe

In addition to specifying that the intent was the not wanting to make the protagonists look like classic heroes, Nomura specified that also the names of the protagonists hide a meaning, further explaining that the party will have other members besides those shown as far as, as specified by Inoue, during the fight it will be possible to fight “with a group of three, but you will be able to change the characters for the battle“.

Going to the gameplay side, the choice of a darker and action mood is the daughter of the willingness of the authors involved to face a new challenge for the franchise, entrusting this task to a team that has made a name for itself in this sense, namely the aforementioned Team Ninja, as stated by Inoue:

We wanted to take on a new challenge together with Team Ninja, with whom we had worked together on the arcade version of Dissidia. The Ninja team specializes in action games, so we decided to take advantage of their experience, which led us to settle on the action RPG genre.

As much as this spin off harks back to the soulslike genre, Inoue explained that the goal is to make the title more accessible than the other exponents of this sub-genre:

One of our goals in combining Final Fantasy with this challenging action genre was to make these types of games more accessible. We want to make it a game where players can get a taste of how rewarding challenging action games can be, so our ultimate goal is to develop it as “challenging” rather than “punishing”. In terms of difficulty settings, we have implemented a Casual mode as part of the Easy mode. For people unfamiliar with action games, I would recommend playing with these settings initially and trying to increase the difficulty as you become familiar with the game.

As for the growth of their party, it seems that the development team has not yet taken a clear position is that will listen to fan feedback, as explained by Inoue:

I think that’s something we’ll investigate based on the feedback we get from the trial version. At the very least, the plan is to be able to customize their growth and equipment. […] We are anticipating different types of play styles, for example, where you could have your teammates act as a target while attacking with magic.

Finally, the number of types of weapons was specified which, according to Inoue’s words, there will be eight in total: