Square Enix shared details on editions available from Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, as well as on preorder bonus and season pass.

In addition to the standard retail edition, the game will also be available for purchase digitally in the Standard Digital and Digital Deluxe versions. There Digital Deluxe Edition of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is available at a price of 99.99 euros on consoles and 89.99 euros on the Epic Games Store and includes a digital art book, digital soundtrack and season pass.

The season pass it will also be available for purchase separately and includes the extra missions “Trials of Bahumut, the Dragon King”, “Gilgamesh, dimensional wanderer” and “Different Future”. No additional details on the contents of the season pass, but the titles of the DLCs suggest the presence of the famous invocation and the master swordsman, historical and recurring figures in the Final Fantasy saga. The last one, on the other hand, could be an alternative ending, but it’s just our guess.



The protagonists of Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin

As for the pre-order bonuses, these consist of the Lionheart Weapon, the Shield of Light protection and a PS4 theme (only on PlayStation Store, of course). To these are added theearly access 72 hours on PlayStation and Xbox platforms (midnight March 15th) and 24 hours for the Epic Games Store (midnight March 17th). In addition, by purchasing the game by April 18, 2022, players will also receive the “Rebel” weapon.

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin will be available on March 18, 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. If you haven’t done it yet, we recommend that you read our tried-and-true game.