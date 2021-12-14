In view of the livestream on December 18 for Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, Square Enix unveiled a new party member. Sophia she is the fifth Warrior of the Light and joins Jack’s gang to defeat Chaos. The tweet in question quotes her as saying, “I’m sure I’ve been here before. Many times.”

Not only that but through a post on the blog Square Enix also showed a new character, Astos, the king of the dark elves and Tiamat, a multi-headed beast that players will have to defeat. As for the places we find the Western Bastion described as “An ancient castle that bears the signs of war”, the Crystal Mirage, “A beautiful translucent tower that rises above the trees in the depths of the forest” and the Flying Fortress, which is a castle rising high into the sky.

Developed by Team Ninja, in Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin players will be able to switch classes to use different skills and weapons and fight alongside allies controlled by artificial intelligence. Along with the base game, three post-launch DLC packs are coming with Trials of the Dragon King, Wanderer of the Rift, and Different Future.

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin will be released on March 18, 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC.

Source: Square Enix