SQUARE ENIX And NINJA team have unveiled all the improvements they will bring to STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN.

During Tokyo Game Show 2021 some of the most important developers of the two companies have in fact revealed which features will be modified and improved, and how user feedback will be taken into consideration. Not only graphics and framerates, the two software houses will also commit to change the difficulty levels to make the gaming experience accessible to anyone and to further improve the combat system.

We leave you now with the video of the Tokyo Game Show 2021, under which you can find all the details on the future improvements of STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN thanks to a press release issued by the software houses. I also remind you that the title will be available in Europe from March 18 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Good vision.

STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN – TGS 2021

SQUARE ENIX AND KOEI TECMO GAMES ATTEND A PANEL ON STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN AT THE TOKYO GAME SHOW From today, pre-orders open for STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN, which will be released on March 18, 2022 During his broadcast at the Tokyo Game Show, Square Enix Ltd ., participated in a panel on STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN ™ during which the developers of Square Enix and Team Ninja of KOEI TECMO talked about the new action JRPG, showing a preview of the multiplayer mode. They also confirmed that player feedback on the E3 test version is driving some of the key development decisions. The participants in the discussion, namely Daisuke Inoue (Director, Square Enix), Hiroya Usuda (Director, Koei Tecmo Games), Nobumichi Kumabe (Director, Koei Tecmo Games) and Tetsuya Nomura (Creative Producer) thanked the players for their support and their participation, talked about the improvements they will bring to the areas described below, thanks to player feedback, and confirmed that they will be included in the final version of the game. Anyone who can’t wait to try a selection of these improvements can play STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN TRIAL VERSION 2, which is already available for PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X | S. Graphic improvements: the team will work to refine and improve the graphics before the game is released. The first graphical improvements are included in the TRIAL VERSION 2, now available.

the team will work to refine and improve the graphics before the game is released. The first graphical improvements are included in the TRIAL VERSION 2, now available. Dynamic lighting: the images shown during the broadcast highlight the use of dynamic lighting, which will offer a more immersive and realistic gaming experience in the various areas of the game.

the images shown during the broadcast highlight the use of dynamic lighting, which will offer a more immersive and realistic gaming experience in the various areas of the game. Combat balance: changes to the “Lux” ability, attrition bar and MP recovery speed of allies are just some of the improvements added to the TRIAL VERSION 2, aimed at creating an exciting battle system based on a balance between risk and rewards.

changes to the “Lux” ability, attrition bar and MP recovery speed of allies are just some of the improvements added to the TRIAL VERSION 2, aimed at creating an exciting battle system based on a balance between risk and rewards. Difficulty level changes: players will be able to choose various difficulty levels to suit their preferred play style: “Narrative” for a simpler gameplay experience, “Dynamic” for action-focused gameplay and “Hard” for those who want a real challenge.

players will be able to choose various difficulty levels to suit their preferred play style: “Narrative” for a simpler gameplay experience, “Dynamic” for action-focused gameplay and “Hard” for those who want a real challenge. AI improvements: in addition to the general AI enhancements in combat for Jack’s allies, players can customize the classes, equipment and abilities of their squad members and also use the “Resonance” feature to temporarily boost allies’ combat skills .

in addition to the general AI enhancements in combat for Jack’s allies, players can customize the classes, equipment and abilities of their squad members and also use the “Resonance” feature to temporarily boost allies’ combat skills . Improvements to framerate and 4K rendering The streaming of the TGS of STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN fully subtitled is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oBQED7f-u80 An insight into what was discussed during the broadcast is also available on the SQUARE ENIX blog: https://sqex.link/n39b STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN TRIAL VERSION 2 is available from today until October 11, 2021 at 4:59 pm CEST on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X | S. Players will be able to try an expanded version of the first TRIAL VERSION, released a few months ago, and write their opinions in a questionnaire. The questionnaire will be available from today until October 18, 2021 at 4:59 pm CEST from the demo menu screen. There TRIAL VERSION 2 allows you to explore a new level of the game, the Warped Reserve, along with a new ally, try out new fighting styles with the addition of various classes, and face a variety of new enemies. This is also the first opportunity to experience multiplayer mode, where up to three people can play together and face monsters as a team online. STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN will be available on PS5 ™, PS4 ™ Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC (via the Epic Games Store) from March 18, 2022. The game is now available to pre-order. For more details, please visit: https://www.square-enix-games.com/sopffo Related links:

