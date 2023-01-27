Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is a spin-off title of the Final Fantasy series that has not received particular praise from the public and critics but, after the publication of its latest DLCdoubts arise about its future.

Just on the occasion of the release of his third and final DLC “Different Future” the producer of the title, Tetsuya Nomura, has made it known how Square Enix intends to manage the title in the future and on the possibility of a possible sequel.

Nomura was clear on this last point: if the public will push, through title support, to have a sequel, nothing prevents Square Enix from getting to work for a hypothetical chapter 2.

The producer added that despite the numerous criticisms of the launch for the online mode, he knows that many enjoyed it with this new adventure.

Nomura points to the impact of the title on the player as fundamental now that, across the three DLCs, the story is complete, believing that word of mouth among fans could be a great source of support for the success of the title.

Title sales they will therefore be essential to decree a possible sequel. While waiting for further information, we leave you with our review of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.