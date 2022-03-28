The Team Ninja and Square Enix video game is criticized for its performance on PC, and some are looking for a solution.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has not been immune to performance problems in its PC adaptation, bringing with it hundreds of negative reviews on social networks. Square Enix It is possibly aware of these impediments, so it is to be hoped that there will be an official solution soon. But that doesn’t stop users from looking for tools to improve the performance of the RPG.

The first thing is to analyze the cause of the poor performance, and according to the reports from some usersshared by PC Gamer, this has to do, and a lot, with an excessive size of the polygonal load of the models of the characters, causing framerate drops to as low as 8 FPS in some scenes. This is the case of a cinematic sequence with Astos reported by AkiraJkr on Twitter.

But,How to solve it? The modders have the solution: a good shave. Reddit user MorrisonGamer has adapted a tool to disable shadows and particles from the Team Ninja video game, and that includes the characters’ hair. It doesn’t completely remove it, but it does remove much of its embellishment. Naturally, this visually wrecks the RPG, so perhaps it’s just curiosity.

MorrisonGamer points out in his message that these performance issues not only occur in the PC version of Stranger of Paradise, they are also present on consoles.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy has been released in stores with mixed reviewsThese problems aside, the development of the creators of Nioh has not had a unanimous reception from the press with its imaginative return to the origins of the franchise. “It’s an experiment, an attempt to bring the Team Ninja style to Square Enix’s renowned RPG saga. The result is an action-packed hack ‘n slash, in which the combats are the most outstanding part of the title. And the rest? ? Well, it’s not that inspired.“, we could read in the analysis of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin published in 3DJuegos by Jesús Bella.

