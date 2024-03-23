In the last few hours, a tragic case that occurred in the United States was reported. A three-year-old girl who was in a truck ran over another at a gas station. The incident occurred after her father left her in the vehicle to go shopping at the store. After the event, the community contributed heavily to the funeral expenses for the little girl's farewell.

It all happened in California, specifically in the city of Woodland. There, a couple went to the parking lot of a gas station to set up the taco stand they work there. Before they began their day, the accident occurred and fear took over the place.

According to the story reconstructed by the authorities and reported Telemundounexpectedly A Dodge truck began to head towards one of the tables.. The daughter of the aforementioned couple was sitting there. The two-year-old girl was run over and died in the hospital, after being transferred to receive medical attention. Given the sadness and anger of those present, the situation became even more confusing when they discovered that The person sitting in the driver's seat was a three-year-old girl..

Based on the events, officers from the Woodland Police Department questioned the father of the minor who was in the van and had his account of what happened. According to the man, The vehicle, which was next to a gasoline pump, was left running when he got out. to make a purchase in the store. The little girl, who was in a child seat in the back seat, left her place and went to the driver's seat.

The incident occurred at a gas station in Woodland, California.

The community's help to the parents of the 2-year-old girl who died in the United States

Both people and businesses in the area came to collaborate with the family. In order for the couple to be able to say goodbye to their daughter, they collaborated both monetarily and with help at the taco stand.