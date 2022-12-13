The MCU of Marvel has made great strides in representation LGBTIQ+ for his latest movies. He adapted Phastos in “Eternals” alongside his homoparental family, included two characters from the collective in “Thor: love and thunder” and recently gave Aneka and Ayo a romantic arc in “Black Panther: Wakanda forever”. However, his direct competition, the DCEU, seems to have lagged behind on the subject.

Although the firm currently chaired by James Gunn and Peter Safran has not paved its cinematic universe with community protagonists and/or antagonists, the reality in comics is totally different. It was in the late 1980s when they introduced Stranger, their first openly gay hero.

Strange in his early designs for DC. Photo: DC Comics

Who is Weird in DC?

For 1988, DC Comics He launched “millennium”, a cartoon in which the galactic team Guardians of the Universe prepared the Earth for the next stage of its evolution. To this end, the aforementioned squad of heroes endowed 10 individuals with cosmic powers, who would be in charge of guiding humanity to a new era.

Among those chosen was gregory de la vega, a Peruvian gay magician. In fact, the Guardians of the Universe trained him in such a way that his handling of sorcery reached supreme levels, for which he decided to adopt the name Weird as his new identity, although he often preferred to be referred to as Auntie.

Stranger is a magician of Peruvian origin. Photo: DC Comics

Origin, powers and reappearance

Born in Peru, gregory de la vega it was not necessarily a symbol of subtlety. But in a time when being homosexual was not like now, Strange was that glimmer of light in a panorama darkened by rejection and stigma.

In addition, he was a powerful superhero: he possessed control of the mystical arts, divination, and illusion casting, almost like an equivalent to Marvel’s Doctor Strange. However, with the cancellation of 1989’s “New Guardians,” de la Vega disappeared from the scene.

However, its wake left a mark for the appearance of other homosexual characters, such as Tasmanian Devi; Obsidian, son of Green Lantern Alan Scott and more.

Strange returned to DC comics in 2015. Photo: DC Comics

The years passed and Weird managed to return in 2015. This return was possible thanks to the screenwriter Steve Orlando, famous for his work on “Justice League of America” and “Supergirl”. The author, being a queer figure, decided to make Gregorio anonymous for “The new 52″, a comic led by the gay couple Midnighter and Apollo.

On this occasion, Gregorio De La Vega acts in a more modest way, but that does not mean he has less power. He is still as cosmic as before, that he even helps Midnighter travel through Hell to save Apollo from Nero’s clutches.

Now, de la Vega alludes to Weird almost like he was someone else, so far removed from who he is today. He has settled in Peru, where he practices powerful magic and raises an angelic young daughter with her husband, Hugh.