Were 388,827.80 grams of cocaine seized or were they 362,174.64? Couldn’t it have actually been 389,240.60? Was the drug discovered on December 8, 2016 or on December 13, 2016?

Oddly enough, almost four and a half years after the discovery of 12 suitcases full of cocaine hidden in the Russian Embassy in Argentina, the case adds surprises, contradictions and dark points. The weight of the shipment and the time it was found are some of them.

This was in evidence once again last Thursday during the fourth hearing of the oral trial carried out by the Oral Federal Criminal Court No. 4 against the former City police Iván Blizniouk (38) and mechanic Alexander Chikalo (40).

Both are prisoners accused of being part of the plan to send the drugs to Russia through diplomatic mail. The shipment was only made a year later (December 2017). By then, the Argentine justice had replaced the cocaine for flour, with a view to a controlled delivery.

In this last hearing, the second commander of the Gendarmerie Sergio Schoninger, who was in charge of much of the investigation of the case, completed his testimony as a witness before judges Jorge Gorini Ricardo Basílica and Néstor Costabel. His testimony had already occupied the entire previous audience.

The sincerity of the gendarme -specialist in anti-drug cases- decanted a palpable feeling from day one of the debate: that the Russians delivered the case in a closed package (method also used by the North American DEA), without giving too much help to Argentine authorities, beyond their line of suspects with little possibility of being controversial or completed.

The trial has two defendants sitting on the bench. And the Russian Embassy follows him on Zoom.

“The first months we did not have a round trip with the Russians. It was very difficult to investigate at the beginning of the case. You have to understand that this was an international issue. The drugs were in Russian territory because the embassy is Russian territory. Until the end of 2017 there was very little collaboration and that worried us a lot “Schoninger declared.

The witness did not admit this just because.

Already in the three previous hearings it had been quite clear that, according to the Russian documentation (classified as reserved), the drug had been found by the secret service on December 8, 2016, five days before the ambassador met with the minister. Patricia Bullrich to tell him what was happening. It was only from there that he took action on the Gendarmería, PROCUNAR and federal judge Julian Ercolini and prosecutor Eduardo Taiano.

“They gave us an intervention on the 13th and we began to work at dawn on December 14th to change cocaine for flour. What did the Russians do there before? Did they make expertises ?: I don’t know. I suppose they handled it according to their internal protocols “, clarified Schoninger, absolutely denying the information of a Russian document -dated December 13, 2017- according to which on December 8, 2016 the Gendarmerie was already in the embassy.

Matter of weight

It is about these “at least” five days of mystery (between December 8 and 13, 2016) that the defense attorneys of the accused repeatedly questioned the witness. But it was not the only point in which contradictions were detected.

Iván Blizniouk, a former deputy inspector of the City Police, was arrested after the raids and the detection of cocaine.

In the case opened in Argentina there are at least three different amounts of seized drug. Those who carry out drug trafficking investigations know that small differences are common. But in this case the comparison reaches a margin of 26 kilos. And the strangest thing of all is that the contradictions occur in two documents sent by the Russian Federation, not in the actions carried out in our country.

According to the expertise carried out by the Gendarmería, within the 12 suitcases there were 389,240.60 grams of cocaine. That is the weight that appears in the request for elevation to trial signed by prosecutor Taiano on May 21, 2018.

A similar number -388,827.80 grams- appears (although with an obvious typing error) in a Russian document dated November 17, 2017 entitled “Subject: Carrying out a Joint Operation” that was translated by an interpreter hired by the Gendarmerie and included as evidence in the case of Comodoro Py.

However, in the indictments made in Moscow of the suspects detained in Russia, the number of drugs is significantly lower.

In those minutes the Russian authorities speak of 362,174.64 grams. This last weighing is repeated in at least three documents and is between 26 and 27 kilos less than the information not only from the Argentine file but also from other documents of the Russian Federation.

Typing error? Misinterpretation of the translator hired by the Gendarmerie? A stumble working with the Cyrillic alphabet? Or something else?

A third point that remained on the surface and on which the defenses crush is the mechanism that was used to control the suitcases once the cocaine was replaced by flour.

Part of the minutes speak of satellite trackers posted by the Gendarmerie. But there is also an act in which authorities of that force demand that the embassy of the Russian Federation place these trackers in the suitcases.

Dark spots and more dark spots that, despite the Zoom limitation, remain visible to everyone present. Even the Russian embassy, ​​present among the virtual audience in the room, despite the opposition of the two detainees.