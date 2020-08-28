Scientists at Princeton University, Carnegie Institution and Washington State University in the United States have discovered a strange form of quartz that occurs when a strong impact occurs, for example, when a meteorite falls. This discovery forces us to reconsider the established views on the formation of Earth’s rocks in the distant past. This is reported by Science Advanced.

The researchers conducted an experiment simulating the impact of a meteorite. To do this, they used a special device called a continuum gas-gun, which fires projectiles at a speed several times the speed of a bullet fired from a rifle. This made it possible to subject the quartz samples to a pressure that is about 300 thousand times higher than normal atmospheric pressure. As a result, an unexpected transformation was recorded in the crystals of the substance.

It was believed that under extreme pressure, silica (silicon dioxide) minerals, including quartz, transform either into a dense crystalline form called stishovite, or acquire a dense glassy structure. However, it turned out that quartz has turned into an intermediate form between these options, which disappears when the initial pressure decreases.

Scientists believe the discovery will help better understand how meteorite strikes, contributing to the unstable phases of silica, formed modern rocks.