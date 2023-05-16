Home page World

An aerial view of the sunken city and the narrow road leading to it © University of Zadar

Thousands of years ago, a small Neolithic town existed off the Croatian Adriatic island. Fate overtook her, which is common to many coastal towns today: she went under.

Korčula – Under a shimmering azure light, a diver uses a vacuum tube to suck away fine mud from regularly spaced rocks about four to five meters below the surface. What looks so idyllic in a video from the University of Zagreb is testimony to a drama that took place off the coast of Croatia around 4900 BC.

In front of a Croatian island: divers uncover sunken city from the Stone Age

Underwater archaeologists from the University of Zagreb have uncovered a 7,000-year-old settlement and a road leading to it off the west coast of the Croatian Adriatic island of Korčula. Igor Borzić, the head of the research team at the Department of Archeology at the University of Zadar, had discovered strange structures in the sea in Gradina Bay that intrigued him.

As early as 2021, the team of archaeologists had discovered a sunken settlement on the north-east coast near the holiday resort of Soline, around 7000 years old. It was then that they discovered remains of a stone wall that surrounded the settlement, as well as some tools and objects that the previous residents had used. “We found some ceramic objects and flint knives,” Professor Mate Parica of the University of Zadar told Reuters at the time.

Croatia: Stone Age Road was flooded 7000 years ago

This time, according to the University of Zadar, the researchers discovered a Stone Age road in four to five meters of water that led to another sunken city. According to Borzić, “These are complex stone slabs that were part of a four-meter-wide network of paths connecting an artificially created island to the shore.” Using radiocarbon analysis of preserved pieces of wood found underwater, the entire settlement has been dated to the 5th millennium BC dated. So there were 7000 people on the street!

The second settlement that the research team has now discovered on the west coast of Korčula © University of Zadar

A culture with far-reaching contacts

The researchers assign the sunken settlements to the Neolithic Danilo-Hvar culture, named after sites near the Croatian coastal town of Šibenik and on the island of Hvar. It is assumed that the people of this culture had seagoing boats. Their contacts extended to today’s Hungary, where the people sold spiny oysters and obdsidian stones apparently from Italy. There are also parallels with finds in Italy, where intricately decorated ceramics with designs similar to those of the Danilo-Hvar culture have been discovered.

The team of underwater archaeologists evaluates the finds © University of Zadar

But why did the Neolithic cities disappear? “During the Neolithic period, people in the Mediterranean experienced sea-level rises of four to seven millimeters per year, or about twelve to eight inches over a lifetime,” Ehud Galili of the University of Haifa in Israel told Opposite Spiegel.de. In 2019 he uncovered a flood wall of a Stone Age settlement on Israel’s Mediterranean coast. There was more and more flooding from storms back then. 7,600 years ago the second dramatic rise in sea level after the last ice age occurred.

A pottery drinking vessel of the Danilo Hvar culture © Dokideide Wikipedia

City sunk: disaster scenario that threatens to repeat itself

The cause was to be found at the end of the Ice Age. At the peak of this era 20,000 years ago, sea levels were 120 meters lower than today. Around 15,000 to around 7,000 years ago, the level rose dramatically due to the melting of the inland ice sheet. Did people in the Stone Age towns around Korčula want to protect themselves with the wall, like in Israel? It didn’t help, the settlements sank into the sea, the residents had to build higher settlements. A scenario that threatens to repeat itself today due to climate change. But this time it’s man who causes it.