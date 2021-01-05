Curious: leading SPD politicians attack the federal government in which they are represented. Consistent politics looks different.

The leading opposition party is launching a brilliant attack on Chancellor Angela Merkel and CDU Health Minister Jens Spahn – and making serious allegations against the German vaccination strategy. Your candidate for Chancellor presented Spahn with a four-page catalog of questions in order to uncover investigative weaknesses – which she found out purely by chance Bild newspaper from that. And your General Secretary thinks it is right that the vaccine was ordered in a coordinated manner on a European level, but is annoyed that Germany did not get enough doses from the German (!) Company.

Oh yes, that is perhaps not entirely unimportant: the leading opposition party in this case is the SPD. Olaf Scholz and Lars Klingbeil oppose themselves, so to speak, with their criticism, after all, according to reports, the SPD is part of the federal government, even if it no longer feels like it. The SPD ministers Scholz and Heiko Maas are even sitting in the so-called small corona cabinet, the close circle around the chancellor who coordinates the fight against the pandemic. In the midst of a major crisis, the Social Democrats started a dispute over measures taken in the summer in which they were directly involved.

Such a withdrawal movement, which primarily serves to promote one’s own profile, is irresponsible. Not because criticism of the ordering procedure is not allowed. Everything was far from going optimally. But one can understand Klingbeil’s remarks as if he were concerned with a “Germany first” strategy. But the idea that the strong economies in Europe supply each other with vaccine regardless of loss, while weaker states lose out, is an explosive for the European project. A decidedly pro-European party like the SPD should be careful not to flip this tongue out of its own interest. The far-right AfD is doing this murky soup, and it is doing better.

Even the European framework is too narrow for a party that wants to think internationally. Germany and the EU states belong to the privileged group of rich states that can provide their citizens with vaccines within a short period of time. Most people in the world will have to wait longer for the vaccine to save than the average German, who from the point of view of Scholz, Klingbeil and Bild-Zeitung is once again notoriously neglected.

Scholz torpedoes his image with this spectacle

It is understandable and correct that the social democrats are looking for topics on which they can distance themselves from the Union. Quarrel revives democracy, the contours of the old popular parties left and right of the center are blurred under Merkel – with bad consequences. But fighting a pandemic is different from the minimum wage or a pension concept, it is not suitable for profiling games. Many citizens expect the government to do its job during this time of uncertainty – and not to stir up uncertainty.

Olaf Scholz wants to present himself in the election campaign as a serious, reliable and professional alternative to chancellor, as a kind of male Merkel. With the acting that he and his party are performing at the moment, this image is being torpedoed. But what is worse is damage that can hardly be repaired. Volts like these further erode trust in democracy, which parts of the population only have traces of it anyway.