Strange silence was formed in the underground music scene of Lima, thanks to the musician Luis Vargas, who is the current vocalist and the only member of the initial line-up of 2013. However, the new talents Gino Medrano, on drums; Michelle Rodríguez, on the keyboard; Karen Ravello, on bass; and César Pujada, on guitar, contributed to the style that the Peruvian post-punk band boasts today.

EXSL he worked during the quarantine on his new album entitled Darkness, in addition to recording the video clips of his songs “Eterna”, “Darkness”, “Inside you”, “a light” and “Amanecer”. The Republic spoke with the manager also Gino Medrano, who revealed some details about the new projects of the group.

-The concept of the videos of the songs is particular …

Yes, the videos are black and white and that was not so much my decision, but the group’s, because in reality we are a dark, gothic band. So, we tend to show those gloomy and dim images for the same style that we handle, which is post punk. I am the editor of all the videos, except for “A la Distancia”.

The Peruvian post punk band EXSL has been preparing their new album Oscuridad. Photo: LR file

-Who are your references in terms of style?

There are many bands that we love, we try not to stick a lot to the style but we do listen to a lot of music like The Cure, Terrenal, among other bands that we handle as references, but not so close. We listen to them to try to come up with some ideas for our songs

-How different is the rock music scene today compared to the time of the 80s and 90s?

I think that during the 80s and 90s there was more coverage about national music compared to now. The radios are not very supportive of Peruvian rock and they broadcast what they think. I think it is more of a business industry. But now, in these times of pandemic, I believe that radio is no longer so necessary because there are alternative media and online programs that are helping Peruvian talent, such as Radio Zonica, in which I am also a communicator and interview musicians from here and abroad.

-Do you think Peru is a rock country?

Sure, it is a rock country and has many musical styles that perform well, even though new artists are not given a chance. In my case, I am the band manager and I manage my group to achieve the goals we want to achieve.

Peru is a super rocker country, we have good musicians, good bands and some of them are abroad making music, because here there is not much support in what is mass broadcast on television. There are no programs that support Peruvian rock, there used to be, now they are pure magazines that play nonsense and non-cultural themes.

-Do commercial bands get more attention?

Yes, but in 2020 a lot of alternative programs appeared to support alternative music and I am happy about that, because the musicians were too isolated. We didn’t have a chance anywhere because everyone has vetoed us on the COVID-19 issue.

These talk shows have made it known, and not just us, that we are one more group.

-Did you have the opportunity to play at the Vivo x el rock festival?

We have not yet played at Vivo x rock, which is a mixture of stages, we have not had the opportunity to play at Jammin either. But we have traveled to alternative festivals such as the Ica de Negro festival.

-How is the music scene there?

The warmth of the people there is indescribable, they receive you from the moment you arrive at the terminal and there are many people outside who ask you, who is coming, they are not as reserved as the public in Lima. In other provinces, there is a lot of magnetism. When we play on stage, people transmit their energy, their joy that they are enjoying your music and you also enjoy them.

-Who composes the songs of Extraño Silencio?

The process of creating the lyrics is by Luis Vargas, who is the singer, he puts together the lyrics and is very creative. The lyrics of our songs talk about social issues and personal issues as well. In this case, we have a new theme called “Dawn” and it deals a lot with those people who are very fanatical about religion, but when they have a problem they pray to save themselves without thinking of others.

-Do you think a rock band should be rebellious?

I think not, there are many who question us about the issues, we have few songs and half of them talk about the quarantine. Since we couldn’t go out, we recorded the entire song in a traditional way from our homes.

-They were working during the pandemic …

There are many good bands that have done live broadcasts but we chose not to follow that trend but to get out of the monotony of what everyone was doing. It is respected because they have done very professional things but we take the opportunity to do more interviews, meet with our fan club, giving them gifts, sending them video greetings and also start recording.

-What is Strange Silence preparing now?

As a preview, in the next song that we are going to record we have as a special guest the singer of Cardenales, Cesar Príncipe. He had appearances in La voz, in La banda, he’s a friend of ours and he’s going to participate in the album by launching a duet with Michelle Rodríguez, who is our keyboardist.

