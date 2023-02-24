In recent days, a strange metal sphere appeared on a beach in Japan. The authorities and inhabitants still do not know what it is, but different theories have already emerged. One of them has otaku overtones, since he compares it to a ship of dragonball.

Those who are fans of Akira Toriyama’s franchise surely remember the ships in which the Saiyans travel. These are small fully spherical capsules and can hold only one occupant inside. A look at the strange object from Japan reveals its similarities to these vehicles of Dragon Ball Z.

The sphere is completely round and is 1.5 meters in diameter. At first it was feared that it was a remnant marine mine from the times of World War II. However, the analyzes that were carried out revealed that it is not an explosive device. In fact, it was discovered that its interior is completely hollow. Still the question remains what kind of object it is.

In addition to a Dragon Ball ship, different theories have emerged about the sphere. One of them is that it is a spy balloon sent by China or North Korea. Another simpler one indicates that it is simply part of a buoy that broke off and drifted. What do you think?

How did they discover this ‘Dragon Ball ship’?

the ‘ship of dragonball‘ was seen by a woman who was walking on the beach one morning. Not knowing what it was about, he decided to call the authorities, who cordoned off the area to prevent access. Immediately afterwards they began to do chemical and x-ray tests.

Something that gives strength to the buoy theory is that two handles were discovered on its surface. This would indicate that the sphere may have been attached to something. Of course, as long as the authorities do not confirm its origin, people will continue to let their imagination run wild. Do you think we already have a Saiyan walking among us?

