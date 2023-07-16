Take a quick selfie on vacation? This is forbidden in some holiday resorts and, in the worst case, can even result in a high fine.

Munich – For many, selfies are part of the holiday. However, anyone who pulls out their smartphone abroad should be careful. Especially at popular photo locations, the respective communities are increasingly imposing bans and severe fines. It’s better to stick to them, otherwise you’ll end up with a less pleasant “holiday souvenir”.

Holiday resorts want to cope with the tourist rush with a selfie ban

A selfie ban sounds strange at first, if not downright unworldly. However, many tourist spots are being forced to impose photo and selfie bans to cope with the increasing influx of tourists. Other bans on tourists are also imposed again and again. The Croatian city of Dubrovnik recently banned trolley cases from its old town.

A selfie as a holiday souvenir – that’s forbidden in some places. © Novellimage/IMAGO

Italy in particular seems to be tired of the inflationary “self-snapping”. The news portal Wired Italia reports on a photo ban in the city of Portofino that came into force in April 2023. At their locations Piazzetta sul mare and the Mole Umberto primo, taking photos during the day has been forbidden since then. Anyone who is caught taking a snapshot must expect a fine of up to 275 euros. The city wants to prevent the places from becoming overcrowded.

The Spanish city of Pamplona also bans selfies at certain times. Namely during the famous running of the bulls, which is held annually in the city. The organizers point this out on your website also explicitly. Failure to do so can result in a fine of up to 3,000 euros.

Selfie ban as a fun brake on vacation? Photos can also be taboo for security reasons

Are the authorities playing the fun brake for tourists here? According to their own statements, this is often done to protect holidaymakers. The selfie ban during the traditional bull run is related to the safety of the spectators themselves and the participants. But not only there.

For example, the West Japan Railway Company has banned the use of selfie sticks at all of its stations. “JR West cited safety concerns as the reason for the ban. Many older train stations have overhead wires that could be damaged or even cause an electric shock if touched with a metal selfie stick,” the portal writes TechInAsia about the ban.

There are other selfie bans in the following popular vacation spots and sightseeing spots:

In the Tower of London; specifically in the room with the Crown Jewels, the Martin Tower and the Royal Chapels.

At the La Garoupe stand in the south of France.

Around Lake Tahoe in California.

During pilgrimages to Mecca.

For vacationers in Italy there are other, sometimes strange laws that vacationers should know in the future. Anyone who flies to Turkey should also be aware of some of the applicable bans. (sp)

