In 1923 the German researcher Otto Lutz proposed an innovative architecture for the heat engine, based on a floating piston system. The proposal was not particularly successful, but nearly a hundred years later others have tried to dust it off, with projects in both Russia and the United States. And it is precisely in America that during the last twenty years Raphial Morgado has developed a toroidal engine with oscillating pistons. With high power released at the price of record compactness, high efficiency and extremely simple construction, the MYT engine had all the requisites to revolutionize the automotive industry, but its fate may not yet have been written.

The operation

The acronym MYT is an acronym for Massive Yet Tidy, a name that underlines its enormous performance despite its compact size. The engine is built around a ring structure, which houses eight pistons grouped in four pairs. When the propulsor is active, the pistons slide circularly along the ring, but their mutual distance does not remain constant. Instead, they move towards and away from each other to compress the air-fuel mixture, igniting its combustion to generate useful work. All this is possible thanks to the rotary motion of the crankshaft connected to that of the pistons which circulate along the ring, but a particular mechanical mechanism also manages to systematically vary the reciprocal distance.

Following the path of each pair of pistons, their passage opens the port for the admission of combustion air at the start of the revolution. The two pistons continue their rotation, starting to approach and compress the mixture, until you reach the point where the fuel injector is located. In fact, the MYT was born as a diesel engine, but by its inventor’s own admission nothing would prevent the integration of spark plugs and fueling it with petrol. The compressed air-fuel mixture triggers combustion which separates the two pistons, generating useful work transmitted to the crankshaft. At this point the pistons reach a new opening which allows the exhaust gases to evacuate, freeing the combustion chamber to be able to restart the cycle.

Advantages

The potential of the MYT is manifold, starting from its excellent balance, since it is in fact a rotary engine. The presence of no less than four pairs of pistons also ensures that every cycle takes place well 32 beats, releasing a very high torque. It should also be added that not only is the MYT extremely compact, but also simple and relatively cheap considering how it is made up of just about twenty components, of which only fifteen moving parts. In fact, the pistons perform the functions of various components of a traditional heat engine, such as the combustion chamber and the timing system. The MYT is thus presented without cylinder head, valves, camshafts, belts and timing gears. The reduced moving parts reduce costs but above all frictions, generally responsible for about 30% of the losses of a heat engine, to the advantage of mechanical efficiency. Furthermore, the particular intermediate mechanism ensures that the pistons remain virtually at the top dead centre, or rather in the position of minimum chamber volume, for a prolonged time, equal to approximately 12° of crankshaft rotation. The result is easier mixing of the air with the fuel and better combustion, which continues throughout the expansion stroke.

The numbers

The reference values ​​of the MYT are extremely variable, as it is an engine that can be easily scaled in size according to the applications, as well as on the basis of diesel or petrol fueling. The first prototypes were born as an alternative idea for a drag racing engine, with a virtual displacement of 14 litres, 32 pulsations per cycle and 5400 Nm of torque. Together with Exxon-Mobil, however, a study was conducted to replace a 5-storey high tanker marine diesel with a MYT unit with a diameter of just 1.5 meters and a thickness of 2 meters, suitably modified to reach 200 bursts per cycle. Morgado also hypothesized a car version, estimating that by using an 11-kilo MYT diesel instead of a 360-kilo V8 it would have been possible to achieve a consumption of 60 km/l. However, perhaps the most representative and universal datum of the oscillating piston engine is its extraordinary power-to-weight ratio, 40 times higher than the average of traditional engines.

Future applications and outlets

The concept of Massive Yet Tidy engine is extremely versatile, making it suitable for use as a generator or as an automotive, naval, heavy vehicle and even aeronautical powerplant. Shortly before the pandemic, in December 2019, Morgado gave an interview to Medium.com which coincides with one of the latest updates on the project, in which he also spoke of the idea of ​​a 64-bout version with which to replace the typical turbofan bypass engine of the airplanes. In all, three prototypes of the original 14-litre diesel design were built, and Morgado also revealed an ambitious programme: “Most of the tests were performed on prototype #1. It was installed on una Ford Focus powered as an air hybrid car. A wonderful find, but we can’t say more. Please be patient.” In fact, the same inventor had explained how the 13-litre MYT, if powered with compressed air alone, was still able to release 134 horsepower and 1100 Nm of torque. Morgado was also working on a 2.4-litre version specifically designed for automotive use, but no MYT engine ever went into production, although the plan was to sell the license for its use at a price of $3 million. Since the end of 2019, no new updates have come from Morgado, but the hope is that the pandemic has simply slowed down the pace of a project that has yet to express its full potential.

