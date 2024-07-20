FromMomir Takac close

26-year-old Ben Ross has been missing for more than a week. He wrote to his mother that he was mentally unwell.

Palma de Mallorca – Another missing young man from the United Kingdom. And once again on a holiday island belonging to Spain. 26-year-old Ben Ross has been missing on Mallorca for more than a week. His mother is very worried – also because of his past medical history.

The mysterious story brings back memories of the case of Jay Slater, who was found dead in Tenerife. The body of the 19-year-old Brit was discovered weeks after his sudden disappearance. In the current case on Mallorca, there has been no trace of Ben Ross for more than a week. The desperate Felix Robinson now wants to search for her son on the island herself, following the example of a mother who wants to track down her missing son in Sardinia.

Young man missing in Mallorca for more than a week

“The last few days have been an ordeal. Please, if anyone has seen Ben, even for a second, please inform the authorities. We have to find him,” said Ross’ mother Felix Robinson Manchester Evening NewsTo cover her search costs, a friend set up a Gofundme a fundraising campaign. The site also tells the story of the mysterious missing person case involving the Briton.

Ben Ross is missing in Mallorca. © Gofundme/Screenshot

According to the report, Ross flew to Mallorca in June to take a break from his law studies. After a while, he decided to stay on the holiday island for longer. He even looked for a job to finance it. On July 6, disaster apparently struck: after swimming in the sea, he noticed that all of his belongings had been stolen on the beach.

“Strange email” was last sign of life from Ben Ross

Without any money or documents, he wandered through Palma looking for his shared apartment. When he got there, he found the door locked. His roommates didn’t want to open it. In his desperation, he broke in. This is said to have angered his roommates so much that they threatened to throw him out. The police recorded the incident on July 10.

This is also the day of Ben Ross’ disappearance. Mother Felix Robinson said Manchester Evening Newsthat she had received a “strange email” from him. In it, he allegedly described how he was not doing well mentally. This increased the mother’s worries even further, as her son already had “a history of mental illness”. It was the last sign of life, and a friend in Mallorca had not heard anything since. In Austria, the missing person case of a German man came to a tragic end. (mt)

