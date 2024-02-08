A rare earthquake of magnitude 4.0 was recorded on Wednesday night about 163 kilometers from Cape Canaveralon the east coast of Florida, without damage, reported this Thursday the Geological Survey of USA (USGS, in English).

The tremor occurred at 10:48 p.m. local time (03:00 GMT) and at a shallow depth, little more than 6 miles (about 9 kilometers)but was felt as far north as Titusville and as far south as Vero Beach, Melbourne, Merritt Island and Cocoa Beach, according to the USGS.

About forty people indicated that they felt tremors “weak” or “light”, but without suffering from falling objects or damage, local channel Fox35 picked up.

The most recent earthquake reported in Florida was on September 3, 2020, when a magnitude quake 1.8 occurred a few kilometers south of the border between the states of Florida and Alabama.

In the early hours of today, it successfully took off from the earthquake area, the Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, NASA's PACE mission and the company SpaceX, which in the coming years will delve into the study of the atmosphere and oceans.

EFE

