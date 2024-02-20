The last communication from Brandon Stiven Rios with his family in Bogotá it was about a month ago. The 25-year-old, who traveled to Chile at the end of 2023, sent them a photo in which he was smiling and told them that he was fine, but since then They have not heard from him again. He disappeared.

Brandon traveled to the southern country in search of better opportunities. His mother said that she left Colombia on December 16, 2023 because she decided to take a job offer.

However, the young man decided to return to the country because he explained that “the social situation in Chile is not the best.”

According to statements given by the young man's relatives to Citytv, When he was in Ecuador, they did not know anything about his whereabouts. Since last January 23 they have not heard anything about him. That day he contacted them and sent them a photograph.

The Colombian and Ecuadorian police, according to Brandon's mother, know about her son's disappearance, but days go by and they have not informed her anything. She and her family live a drama due to the uncertainty they have due to the lack of news about the young man.

Given this situation, the woman called on the authorities to expedite the process of searching for her son.

