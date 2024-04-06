Marcos Fidel Pérez Fruto, a Colombian from the Palenquera community, died in the United States. Friends assured his family that they found him dead after they were chatting at his house, located in Denver, Colorado.

“Since 2023, he had been residing in Colorado. He worked in various jobs and was in the process of legalizing his documents,” commented Walberto Torres, a family member, in dialogue with EL TIEMPO.

Marcos Fidel Pérez Fruto. Photo:Courtesy

Pérez, 42 years old and the father of a young girl, lived with several friends in an apartment, where he died on April 3.

“According to what they stated, they were sharing with each other inside the apartment. Chatting, each one had six beers. They went to bed and The next day, upon seeing the delay in waking up, they realized that he was lifeless.. That is the version we have,” said Torres.

The US authorities removed the body and sent it to the morgue for the corresponding analyzes. Until now, the Colombian's family has not known the cause of death.

Marcos Pérez lived in the United States since 2023. Photo:Social networks

“He did not have any health problems, he was healthy. They tell us that they are investigating and that until they are clear about the facts they cannot provide us with information,” said his relative.

The call for help from the family of a Colombian who died in the US

We believe that our deceased should rest in our motherland, Palenque

The Colombian's family began collecting funds to repatriate the body, a process that amounts to 50 million pesos.. The Colombian Consulate in San Francisco told them that it will help them with the procedures.

“We lack the economic resources. As Palenqueros, with our cultural vision, we believe that our deceased should rest in our motherland, Palenque,” Torres added.

Marcelina Fruto, the Colombian's mother, has pleaded in a video broadcast on social networks that her son can return to San Basilio de Palenque, Bolívar, to bury him: “Bring him to me, don't cremate him there.”

Therefore, the family receives monetary collaboration through the following accounts:

The Colombian's family asks for help for repatriation. Photo:Courtesy

There is also a donation initiative through the platform GoFundMe

“Those people who leave the country, at least pay for life insurance, so that they do not go through the same situation that we are going through at the moment,” Torres added in a conversation with this newspaper.

