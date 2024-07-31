On Friday, July 26, the unfortunate event was announced death of a baby in Puerto Deseado, Argentina. The minor had only 8 months and allegedly died as a result of a domestic accident that occurred at night.

According to information reported by the local media The Southern Opiniona couple aged 18 and 20arrived at an emergency room with her son in her arms in the early hours of the morning. The parents told health officials that the baby “they had dropped it in the shower” while they were bathing him.

According to the cited website, the incident occurred in a house located at 1400 Alfredo Galiment Street, in a residential area of ​​the city.

Despite the parents’ claim, after a review by doctors, it was detected multiple bruises all over the baby’s body. Although doctors did everything they could, the child was in a very critical condition and died almost immediately upon arrival.

In addition, hospital staff could not immediately determine the cause of death, so it was requested an autopsy and the corresponding protocol was activated. Part of the measures involved communicating with the First Police Station and other authorities so that they could begin the relevant investigations.

Investigation of the baby’s parents

The case is currently being handled by the local Criminal Investigation Court No. 1, which is being substituted by Jésica Hernández. The entity ordered a home inspection where the alleged accident occurred.

It has been reported that agents from the agency and forensic specialists have collected items of interest and biological traces that will be analyzed and could represent key evidentiary material.

On the other hand, the baby’s body was transferred to the Judicial Morgue and underwent a first autopsy. However, the The results of the process were inconclusive. and because of this the procedure was performed a second time.

In contrast to the above, the new results are not known, but The court has decided to classify the situation as a case of suspicious death.It is known that the Forensic Medical Corps has requested new analyses to identify with certainty what happened.

