A handful of coins unearthed in a fruit orchard in rural Rhode Island and other corners of New England, in the United States, could help to elucidate one of the unsolved cases. older of the planet.

The villain of this story: a bloody english pirate who became the world’s most wanted criminal after looting a ship carrying Muslim pilgrims back to India from Mecca, then escaping capture by posing as a slave trader.

“It’s a new story about a crime almost perfect“said Jim Bailey, an amateur historian and metal prospector who found the first arabic coin 17th century intact in a Middletown meadow.

That ancient coin – the oldest ever found in North America – could explain how it disappeared the pirate captain Henry Every.

On September 7, 1695, the pirate ship Fancy, commanded by Every, ambushed and captured the Ganj-i-sawai, a royal ship owned by the Indian emperor Aurangzeb, then one of the most powerful men in the world. On board were not only the faithful returning from their pilgrimage, but also tens of millions of dollars in gold and silver.

What followed was one of the most robberies profitable and heinous of all times.

The crime

Historical accounts say that Every’s gang tortured and killed to the men who were aboard the Indian ship and raped womens before escaping to the Bahamas, a haven for pirates. But word of his crimes quickly spread and English King William III – under enormous pressure from a scandalized India and the trading giant East India Company – offered a great reward by their heads.

“If you Google ‘the world’s first manhunt,’ Every comes up,” says Bailey. “Everybody was looking for those guys.”

Until now, historians only knew that Every finally made his way to Ireland in 1696, where his trail was lost. But Bailey says that the coins he and others have found are proof that the famous pirate first made it to the American colonies, where he and his crew used the loot to pay expenses newspapers as they fled.

The first complete coin came to light in 2014 at Middletown’s Sweet Berry Farm, a place that had piqued Bailey’s curiosity two years earlier after he found old colonial coins, an 18th-century shoe buckle and some musket balls.

When passing a metal detector Above the ground, he obtained a signal, dug, and found a dark silver dime the size of a dime that he initially assumed was Spanish or minted by the Massachusetts Bay Colony.

Looking closer, the Arabic text on the coin quickened her pulse. “I thought: ‘Oh my God’“, He said.

The investigation confirmed that this exotic coin had been minted in 1693 in yemen. Bailey said this made him doubt immediately, as there is no evidence until decades later that American settlers struggling to subsist in the New World traveled anywhere in the Middle East to trade.

Since then, other metal prospectors They have unearthed fifteen other Arab coins from the same period: ten in Massachusetts, three in Rhode Island, and two in Connecticut. Another was found in North Carolina, where records show that some of Every’s men made landfall for the first time.

“Apparently some of his crew members were able to settle in New England and integrate,” said Sarah Sportman, a Connecticut state archaeologist, where one of the coins was found in 2018 during the still-ongoing excavation of a century-old agricultural site. XVII.

“It was almost like a plan money laundering“, He said.

The slave trader’s disguise

Although it seems unthinkable now, Every was able to hide from everyone by posing as a slave trader, rising profession in New England in 1690. On the way to the Bahamas, he even stopped on the French island of Reunion to get some black captives and so on. better represent their role, Bailey said.

Unclear records show that a ship called the Sea Flower, used by pirates after leaving the Fancy, sailed up the eastern coast. In 1696, he arrived with nearly four dozen slaves in Newport, Rhode Island, which became one of the major centers of the North American slave trade in the 18th century.

“There is abundant documentation from primary sources that shows that the American colonies were a base of operations pirates, “says Bailey, 53, who graduated in anthropology from the University of Rhode Island and worked as an archeology assistant on explorations of the pirate ship wreckage. Wydah Gally, off Cape Cod in the late 1980s.

Bailey, whose daily job is to analyze the security of the state prison complex, has published his findings in a research journal of the American Numismatic Society, an organization dedicated to the study of coins and medals.

Archaeologists and historians familiar with, but not involved in, Bailey’s work say they are very interested and believe that he is contributing new data on one of the criminal mysteries oldest in the world.

“Jim’s research is flawless,” said Kevin McBride, a professor of archeology at the University of Connecticut. “It’s amazing stuff. It’s really a very interesting story.”

Mark Hanna, an associate professor of history at the University of California-San Diego and an expert on piracy in the early United States, said that, when he first saw the photos of the Bailey coin, “I lost my head”.

“Finding those coins was a huge thing for me,” said Hanna, author of the 2015 book. “Pirate Nests and the Rise of the British Empire” (Pirate’s Nests and the Rise of the British Empire). “Captain Every’s story is of global significance. This material object – this little thing – can help me explain it.”

The enemy of humanity

Every exploits have inspired a 2020 book by Steven Johnson, “Enemy of All Mankind” (Enemy of all humanity); the popular video game series “Uncharted” from PlayStation; and a Sony Pictures film version of “Uncharted” starring Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas scheduled for release in early 2022.

Bailey, who keeps her most valuable finds not at home but in a safe deposit box, says she will continue to investigate.

“I’ve always been driven by the thrill of the search, not the money,” he said. “The only thing that beats finding these objects is the lost stories behind them. “

