“We have no clue, no information,” the authorities said about the mysterious disappearance of the Two-year-old Émile, who has been lost track of since Saturday, July 8, in the French Alps. The case keeps that country in suspense.

The boy had just arrived at his maternal grandparents’ house in Haut-Vernet to spend the summer holidays. It is a village of no more than 25 inhabitants, located at an altitude of 1,200 meters and is surrounded by forests and fields. The neighbors saw him for the last time leaving the residence and walking down a side street.

For two days, more than 800 people, including rescuers and volunteers, searched the area in vain, within a perimeter of five kilometers in all directions, and now the authorities are focusing on the village itself, to which access was prohibited to any outside person.

“It may be under a clump of grass, curled up. We are going to cross this meadow that we have not seen. And we are going slowly! We are not in a hurry,” said one of his grandparents, who has been accompanying the search efforts.

Despite the fact that the statement of the 25 residents has also been taken and the 30 houses and 12 cars in the area have been inspected, there are no clues to the minor..

“It is estimated that in 48 hours the child should have been found if he was within the indicated perimeter. We continue with the search efforts, we do not lose hope,” said Marc Chappuis, prefect of the area (highest administrative authority).

What could happen to Émile?

Those responsible for the search, from the beginning, do not exclude any hypothesis. For example, that the child left on his account and got lost, or even a possible kidnapping, but for now they have no indications to think of a criminal act.

The kidnapping theory has not gained traction among the residents. “Haut-Vernet is a dead end, do you really think someone would have taken the risk? We all know each other here, I don’t think a foreigner who had climbed to the top of the town would have gone unnoticed,” a neighbor told the newspaper. local Provence.

“Currently we have no clue, no information, no element that can help us understand this disappearance. We are left with the only two testimonies in which the child is seen leaving the house and walking about ten meters down the little street that descends from the only road in the village,” said prosecutor Rémy Avon.

A new phase will begin that will include a detailed analysis of the samples collected during the investigations.

*With information from EFE and AFP