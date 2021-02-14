“Voting is safe, the unsafe thing is not voting”, It was the only thing that the candidates of the nine parties that stood in the elections held this Sunday in Catalonia agreed on.

And to drive away the specter of abstention, which in any case was around 50 percent of the 5.6 million Catalans called to the polls, the Electoral Board allowed something unusual in the middle of the third wave of the pandemic that has already infected Spain in more than three million people: that the Catalans infected with covid could vote in a certain time slot.

It was established to reserve the last hour of voting, from 19 to 20, for coronavirus patients to break isolations and quarantines and approach polling stations.

How do you explain that twenty days before the elections Catalonia was almost shielded to reduce infections and that this Sunday it allowed coronavirus patients to leave their homes to vote?

Without a grimace of dismay, five days before the elections, the Catalan Public Health Secretary, José Maria Argimon, commented on an alarming estimate: that this Sunday’s vote it would cause the contagion of about 14 thousand people.

The members of the voting stations take a photo with PPE protective suits for those citizens who have the covid or who are in quarantine due to the coronavirus. Photo EFE

This Sunday, on the more than nine thousand polling stations there were individual protection suits such as those used by doctors and nurses in hospitals, gloves, screens. The authorities at each table put them on for fifteen minutes before seven in the afternoon to wait for the arrival of the voters-covid.

Perhaps with more civic criteria than the Catalan electoral authorities, very few positives in Sars-Cov-2 were presented to leave their votes at the polls.

The controversial measure of enabling a time slot for the vote-covid affected some 96,000 Catalans whoThey remain isolated because they are infected with coronavirus, because they have been in contact with a patient or are suspected of having been infected.

Until less than a month ago, Catalonia kept the curfew at ten at night and the meetings could not exceed six people. The towns were closed on weekends and you could only cross to another municipality for work reasons, to go to the doctor, to give an exam or to carry out any official procedure.

“Voting is a fundamental right and I believe that no political leader can deprive this right ”, insisted Pere Aragonès, acting vice president of the Generalitat -after the disqualification of President Quim Torra- and candidate of Esquerra Republicana in these elections.

Will the State be responsible for the infections that have occurred in Catalonia this Sunday between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.?

