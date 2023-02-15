The community of Uchacha, in Córdoba (Argentina), was shocked by an unusual birth. In a rural establishment located near Provincial Route 11, the arrival of a pig took its inhabitants by surprise for an unusual reason: it did not look like a typical breeding of this animal.

Although, at the beginning, the birth of this pig promised to become one of the many in the province, two mouths, two tongues and two noses, were the characteristics that made his arrival international news.

It’s the first time I’ve seen something like this come about. I have been raising pigs for many years and it had never happened to me before

Ramón Aguilar, the animal’s breeder, told ‘Radio FM Vox’, that he witnessed the coming of a pig with two snouts, a pair of mouths and the same number of tongues. According to the man’s account, the discovery of these peculiarities in the calf was cause for bewilderment, because in all the years that he has been carrying out his work, he had never seen a similar case.

“It is the first time I see something like this being born. I have been raising pigs for many years and it had never happened to me before. I have seen similar cases in calves, but never in pigs, which is why it seemed quite strange to me,” Aguilar told the aforementioned radio station.

Congenital malformations or malformations produced by external agents in animals can cause damage to health and even death. Nevertheless, this is not the case of the unique pig born in Argentina, which is not only alive, but also free of respiratory problems.

“Okay, breathe well. It is alive and the only thing I saw is that it does not have good stability. It weighed approximately 350 grams. It has a double oral cavity. It’s quite strange. And it breathes well, through the four orifices of the double snout. From what I notice, he is in good health,” Aguilar said.

The news, as expected, did not take long to spread throughout the national media and, later, it was replicated in various international media. The biggest concern now emerging among the community is whether the calf will manage to survive and lead a healthy lifestyle.

It is not the first time it happens

Although the birth of this pig caused a stir among the inhabitants of the Uchacha province due to its unusualness, the reality is that it is not the first time it has happened. In 2017, for example, a very similar story flooded the Spanish media. “A pig with two snouts is born in Bértoa”, they headlined at the time.

As explained by the local media ‘La Voz de Galicia’, one of the pigs was born with two snouts, three eyes and what appeared to be two heads – they could not be clearly distinguished. Manuel Bardanca, its owner, was also surprised by the unusual characteristics of the calf.

The Asian continent was not spared from witnessing a shocking birth either. On a farm in Changtai county, in Fuijan province, a pig with two snouts and one eye caused a stir among the community in 2011. The curious thing in this case was that, that same year, a Similar story when a pig with two snouts appeared in Zhangjia, in Jilin province.

There are few known cases of pigs with two snouts. See also The birth of the nouvelle vague: 'At the end of the getaway'

So far, the cause of this malformation that affects swine is unknown. What is certain is that abnormalities in this species are not new. According to the specialized portal ‘Infocampo’, among the most common defects among these animals are the blind anus, brain hernias, cleft palates, inverted nipples and open legs.

