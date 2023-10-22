A customer of one of the famous electronic stores in Dubai behaved in a strange way, and he ended up being judged, as he was overcome by an unjustified fit of anger, and hit with his hand a number of laptops that were on the display table, causing them to fall to the ground and destroying them.

The man justified his behavior by saying that he was angry because the store refused to return a mobile phone that he had bought there, but he discovered a defect in it, and a criminal report was opened against the customer and he was referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai and from there to the Misdemeanor Court, which ruled that he was convicted and fined 5,000 dirhams.

The facts of the case stated that on the date of the incident, the accused came to the store’s branch in one of the malls and requested a refund of 400 dirhams, the value of a mobile phone he had purchased there, claiming that there was a defect in the device. When the employee told him that this required the phone to be examined by a technician before making a decision, To determine the cause of the problem, and whether there was a defect or not, but the accused insisted on recovering the amount and paying the employee, then he went towards the display table, which had a group of “laptops” on it, and hit the devices, knocking them to the ground, causing damage to three devices. In addition to directing obscenities to the employees, the store manager took the initiative to inform the police.