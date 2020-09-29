During the last few days in Pakistan, the incident of rape occurred in front of two children with a woman trapped late on the way. This rape incident shook the whole of Pakistan and there is anger among the countrymen. But the work of pouring ghee in the real fire is being done by the statement of Pakistan Police Officer Omar Sheikh. Questioning the rape victim itself, Pakistani police officer Omar Sheikh said in front of the Senate Human Rights Panel that the incident occurred because the woman was traveling late at night without her husband’s permission.

In fact, in the past (at the beginning of the month) the incident of rape with a 30-year-old woman occurred while she was traveling late at night and her car’s petrol on the Lahore-Sialkot highway ran out. That night the woman was raped in front of her two children present in the car. After this incident, outrage spread in different parts of the country and the demand for action against it intensified.

A few days after the incident, Lahore Capital City Police Officer Sheikh questioned the victim woman as to why she went out late at night. These comments fueled the anger of people, including women’s rights organizations, and the demand for the officer’s resignation began to arise.

According to the Dawn newspaper, on Monday, Sheikh was called by the committee to give a briefing on the progress of the case. The panel reprimanded Police Officer Sheikh for his statement. The committee said to stop making estimates and assumptions. When the committee reprimanded Sheikh for giving personal opinion instead of fact, he said, “I was told that the victim left home late at night to talk to her husband over the video call.”

Officer Sheikh said that the victim had failed to take precautions before going on her journey. According to the logic of the Lahore police chief, the woman could have avoided going to the wrong place at the wrong time. He said that he should have gone through the more populated GT road instead of going by the highway and also checked how much fuel is left in his car. Later in another conversation with journalists, he said that the victim was traveling late at night with her children as she thought it was France.