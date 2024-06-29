Mexico.- On June 23, A weather radar detected a peculiar anomaly over the state of Guanajuatowhich quickly generated a large amount of speculation and conspiracy theories among social media users.

This phenomenon, described as an electromagnetic circlewas visible from 7:00 p.m. to 7:47 p.m. and has left many wondering about its origin and meaning.

The figure captured by the Windy radar has a shape similar to a sun and appeared in the region known as “The Cube”, the figure extended over a diameter of 300 kilometers and curiously, the appearance of this anomaly coincided with San Juan Day and occurs just two years after a similar event recorded on June 24, 2022, and four years after the first incident in 2020.

During the 2020 event, a blackout was even reported in the town at the same time the anomaly was detected, adding an additional level of mystery.

Strange anomaly captured from the sky / Photo: Capture

Although authorities have attributed the phenomenon to a possible error in the radar systems, the lack of a concrete explanation has left room for various theories.

The video, posted by TikTok user @elbeto, sparked many reactions and conspiracy theories. Some users mentioned the possibility that it was a spaceship or even the alleged HAARP project, aimed at climate control.

It has already happened before / Photo: Capture

Some users suggest that it could be a portal or an energy phenomenon related to the geological formations and craters known as the 7 Luminaries in the Santiago Valley, whose arrangement resembles the constellation of the Big Dipper.

This phenomenon is not exclusive to GuanajuatoSimilar anomalies have been recorded in other countries such as Russia, Brazil and Poland in 2012, which adds an element of mystery and global connection to this event, there was even a similar event in Guasave, Sinaloa.

Even in Guasave a similar phenomenon occurred / Photo: Capture

However, authorities insist that the most likely explanation is a technical error due to maintenance work on the weather radar. Meanwhile, mystery and speculation continue to fuel public interest.

Strange anomaly captured by radar in Guanajuato on June 23 generates speculation

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Check out THIS LINK their best products

THE DEBATE.

Join the Debate channel community on WhatsApp and receive the most relevant information!