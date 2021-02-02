Remains of cloth dyed with royal purple have been found during archaeological work in Israel. They have been dated to about 3,000 years, during the era of Kings David and Solomon

The dye, which is produced from species of mollusks found in the Mediterranean, more than 300 kilometers from the Timna Valley, where the discovery has taken place, is mentioned often in the Bible and it appears in various Jewish and Christian contexts.

This is the first time that purple-dyed Iron Age textiles have been found in Israel, or indeed throughout the Southern Levant. The finding is published in PLoS ONE.

“This is a very exciting and important discovery – explains the doctor. Naama sukenik, Curator of Organic Finds at the Israel Antiquities Authority. It is the first piece of fabric found from the time of David and Solomon to be dyed with the prestigious purple dye. “

Part of royal purple dyed wool fibers found in the Timna Valley, Israel. Photo: DPA

The researcher recalls that “in ancient times purple clothing was associated with nobility, priests and, of course, royalty. The beautiful shade of purple, the fact that it does not fade and the difficulty in producing the dye, which found in minute quantities in the body of mollusks, they made it the most valued dye, which often costs more than gold“.

And he highlights that “until the current discovery, we had only found residues of mollusk shells and bowls with stains of dye, which provided evidence of the purple industry in the Iron Age. Now, for the first time, we have direct evidence of the dyed fabrics themselves, preserved for about 3,000 years, “he celebrates.

The teacher Erez Ben-Yosef, of the Department of Archeology of the Tel Aviv University, states that “the archaeological expedition has been continuously excavating Timna since 2013. As a result of the extremely dry climate of the region, we can also recover organic materials such as textiles, ropes and leather from the Iron Age, from the time of David and Solomon. , which gives us a unique vision of life in biblical times. If we excavated for another hundred years in Jerusalem, we would not discover fabrics from 3,000 years ago, “he acknowledges.

The original purple was extracted from three varieties of mollusks from the Mediterranean Sea.

Remember that Timna was a copper production center, the Iron Age equivalent of today’s oil. The smelting of copper required advanced metallurgical knowledge that was a secret and those who possessed this knowledge were the experts in “high tech” of the time.

And Slave Hill is the largest copper smelting site in the valley and is littered with heaps of industrial waste, like slag from smelting furnaces. In precisely one of these piles there were three pieces of colored cloth. “The color immediately caught our attentionBut it was hard for us to believe that we had found a true purple from such an ancient time, “he explains.

According to the researchers, true purple (argaman) was produced from three species of mollusks native to the Mediterranean Sea: the murex (Hexaplex trunculus), the Poirieria zelandica (Bolinus brandaris) and the Stramonite haemastoma.

Today, most scholars agree that the two precious dyes, purple (argaman) and light blue, or azure (tekhelet), were produced from the purple-dyed mollusk under different conditions of exposure to light. . These colors are often mentioned together in ancient sources, and both have symbolic and religious significance to this day. The priests of the Temple, David and Solomon, and Jesus of Nazareth they are described as wearing purple clothes.

The analytical tests carried out in the laboratories of the Bar Ilan University, together with the dyes reconstructed by Professor Zohar Amar and Dr. Sukenik, they allow the species used to dye Timna tissues and the desired shades to be identified.

The dye was identified with an advanced analytical instrument (HPLC) which indicated the presence of unique dye molecules, originated only in certain species of mollusks. According to Dr Sukenik, “Most of the colored fabrics found at Timna, and in archaeological research in general, were stained with various plant-based dyes that were readily available and easy to dye. The use of animal-based dyes is considered much more prestigious, and served as an important indicator of high economic status and social of the user “.

The remains of purple-dyed cloth that we have found are not only the oldest in Israel, but from the southern Levant in general – he stands out. We also believe that we have succeeded in identifying the double dye method in one of the fragments, where two species of mollusks were used in a sophisticated way to enrich the dye. This technology is described by the Roman historian Pliny the Elder, from the 1st century AD, and the dye it produced was considered the most prestigious. “

Professor Ben-Yosef identifies the Timna copper production center as part of the Biblical kingdom of Edom, which bordered the kingdom of Israel to the south. According to him, the spectacular finds should revolutionize our concepts of nomadic Iron Age societies.

“The new findings reinforce our assumption that there was an elite in Timna, testifying to a stratified society. Furthermore, since mollusks are indigenous to the Mediterranean, it is clear that this society maintained commercial relations with other peoples who lived on the coastal plain. However, we are not aware of any permanent settlement in the Edomite territory, “he admits.

As he recalls, “when we think of nomads, we find it difficult to get rid of comparisons with contemporary bedouin and therefore we find it difficult to imagine kings without magnificent stone palaces or walled cities. However, in certain circumstances, nomads can also create a complex socio-political structure, which biblical writers could identify as a kingdom, “he says.

The researcher notes that “all this debate has repercussions on our understanding of Jerusalem in the same period. We know that the tribes of Israel were originally nomadic and that the settlement process was gradual and protracted. Archaeologists look for the king david’s palace but it is possible that David did not express his wealth in splendid buildings, but rather with objects more typical of a nomadic heritage, such as textiles and artifacts. “

According to Ben-Yosef, “It is a mistake to assume that if great buildings and fortresses have not been found, then the Biblical descriptions of the United Monarchy in Jerusalem they must be literary fiction. Our new research in Timna has shown us that, even without such buildings, there were kings in the region who ruled complex societies, formed alliances and trade relations, and waged war. The wealth of a nomadic society was measured in things that were not less valued in the ancient world, such as the copper produced in Timna and the purple dye that was traded in its copper smelters. “