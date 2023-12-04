Home page World

Some passengers had to wait several nights at Munich Airport, which was temporarily closed due to snowfall. © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

After the onset of winter at the weekend, several hundred passengers had to spend several nights at Munich Airport. Flight operations are still severely restricted.

Munich – After the onset of winter at the weekend, hundreds of passengers were stranded at Munich Airport, some for several nights. On the X platform, passengers complained on Monday that promised connecting flights had been canceled several times. When asked in the evening, Munich Airport and Lufthansa confirmed that passengers had stayed overnight in the terminals, “including some several times,” as an airport spokesman replied. Lufthansa spoke of several hundred passengers who had stayed overnight at Germany’s second largest airport.

Munich is the second largest German airport and an important hub for international air traffic. Apparently it was mainly international passengers who were stranded, not locals. Some X users had publicly complained about Lufthansa and said they had been stuck in Munich for the third day in a row, sometimes without luggage.

Flight operations continue to be severely restricted

Flight operations at Munich Airport were also severely restricted on Monday. “Lufthansa will provide meals and hotel rooms free of charge to passengers whose onward flight is canceled due to the weather situation in Munich,” the statement said. If the contingent of several hundred rooms is fully booked, passengers would have the opportunity to book a hotel room themselves and the costs would be reimbursed.

“Nevertheless, several hundred passengers are staying overnight in the terminal,” said the statement from the Lufthansa spokeswoman. “Either because there is no visa for entry, or because the guests are refusing the offer to book a hotel room.” dpa