Mexicali, Baja California.- Derived from the winter stormBaja California Civil Protection elements rescued 40 people who were stranded on the road during the snowfall during the early hours of this Sunday.

Civil protection reported that people were helped and taken to shelters in El Hongo and La Rumorosawhere they were provided with food, medical services and blankets to face the cold of snowfall of up to five centimeters in mountainous areas.

Regarding the incidents during the winter storm, Civil Protection reported that 78 cases were registered in Tijuana, in one of them a person died in a traffic incident; Ensenada registered 52 incidents; in Playas de Rosarito, 11; in Tecate, 5; and San Quentin, 2; while in Mexicali, incidents due to hanging cables were attended.

They rescue 40 people stranded in the snow in Baja California | Photo: Civil Protection

We recommend you read:

This Sunday afternoon, the “Carousel” operation is applied, with the aim of allowing the transfer of the population safely in the toll section from La Rumorosa to Tecate, in both directions.