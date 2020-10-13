L.Dear Kingdom, a little farewell letter. When I arrived at the airport in Bangkok from Burma at the end of March, I actually didn’t want to visit you, but rather fly on to Laos. But that no longer worked: Because of the corona pandemic, your neighboring country had been closed for a few hours, my e-visa was invalid.

No other Asian country would have taken me in, but you still gave me refuge. You weren’t even on my wish-list for the countries I wanted to visit. I had heard too many filthy stories about you and also shied away from mass tourism (that it would soon no longer exist due to the virus was not clear to me then).

So now I was one of those stranded in Thailand and was able to get a picture of you myself. I first flew to Koh Lanta, a remote island where I wanted to hide from Corona. I did not succeed.

I was spared the virus, but it made it to the island anyway. The residents were now afraid of all strangers, saw in all travelers potential virus spreaders. In retrospect, I find that understandable, after all, nobody wanted to get infected.

I was stuck on your island for almost three months. Despite dream beaches, picture-perfect sunsets and tropical nature, the situation was difficult and the mood depressed.

Your government has kindly extended the 30-day visa for stranded tourists automatically and unbureaucratically until the end of July, and later even until the end of September. From June I was finally able to travel to another province. I took the opportunity and flew to Chiang Mai in the north of the country.

Discovered the beauty of life in Chiang Mai

I admit it took me some time to discover the virtues and beauty of life there. But when I got an apartment near Chiang Mai University, I recognized the charm: the night markets, the food, the surrounding nature with its mountains, the pleasant climate, the relaxed lifestyle. An ideal place to work and to sit down for a while.

In Chiang Mai I got to know your national sport, Muay Thai, and finally riding a motorcycle. Despite the rainy season, I ventured on a two-wheel tour along the border with Burma. Often it went through tropical rain showers for hours, but it was a great adventure. The nature, the people, the streets, it was an intoxication of the senses.

When I didn’t think I could top this experience, I went on another motorcycle trip, this time along your border with Laos, northeast of Chiang Mai. It became my personal Thailand highlight. From the border town of Mae Sai it went to the Golden Triangle, where you will meet with Burma and Laos.

From there then further down the Mekong to the Phu Chi Fa National Park. On a rock 1600 meters above sea level I stood directly on your border with Laos and looked into an endless mountain landscape, which is only split by the Mekong. A moment for eternity.

Thailand became an important part of the world tour

And then your panoramic roads. Route 1148 leads south of Phu Chi Fa towards Nan. You drive downright dizzy, accompanied by a permanent postcard motif on the horizon. Later it goes to the 101, on which one reaches Nan at some point. A city with a picturesque night market directly at the Wat Phumin Temple, where the locals dine with their loved ones on the floor every day.

As if there wasn’t enough beauty to marvel at in the region, my last section led to Wat Chalermprakiat, also called the Temple of Heaven. Even most Thai people don’t know this place.

The author with a Buddhist monk in Wat Chalermprakiat Source: Martin Lewicki

The way up is difficult, but every single step is worth the effort. Reaching the top feels like a miracle. Incredible that a temple was built here on your mountain peaks. And this prospect too.

A road leads from Wat Chalermprakiat through the Chae Son National Park. It bears the inconspicuous name 1252. Behind it is probably the most spectacular route I’ve ever been on. An asphalt, narrow-lane road with countless curves, up and down, leads through the middle of the wilderness.

You don’t want it to ever stop. At some point it joins Expressway 118. From there it’s only an hour to Chiang Mai, where my incredible journey through your north ends.

This is exactly how I want to remember you, Thailand. It was an unforgettable half year that I spent here on my world tour and during the corona pandemic. Now is the time to move on because there is still a lot to discover out there. I thank you for everything and I am glad that I got to know you so intensely.

The column appears every two weeks.

