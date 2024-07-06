Home page World

From: Lennart Schwenck

A flight from Graz to Antalya was only able to take off one day late. Much to the dismay of the passengers. The airline has made a statement.

Graz – What was planned as a relaxing family holiday on the Turkish Riviera turned into a real nightmare for many passengers on SunExpress flight XQ179. Instead of landing on the sunny beaches of Antalya in the early hours of Monday morning (July 1), the holidaymakers found themselves stranded at Graz Airport for more than a day.

The Boeing 737-800, which was originally scheduled to take off on Sunday evening, simply did not arrive, reported the Austrian Small newspaperThe airline cited “operational reasons” as the reason for the delay, but did not initially provide any further details. This led to frustration and despair among the waiting passengers.

Delay trouble at the airport becomes a nightmare for holidaymakers

“There are numerous families with small children here who are suffering greatly from the unreasonable waiting times and the lack of communication,” complained those affected at the Small newspaper.

The originally announced delay of only half an hour was extended several times until it finally became clear that the flight would not take off until the next day. The passengers had to collect their luggage again. “There was an uproar,” passenger Haris Bekto described the situation on site at heute.at.

Stranded at the airport: “Unfortunately, I have completely lost interest in vacation”

Some passengers decided to return home. One father drove home overnight with his two children and said disappointedly: “Unfortunately, I have completely lost interest in the holiday.” Other travellers desperately searched for accommodation, which proved extremely difficult as the hotels in the area were almost fully booked due to the Grand Prix in Spielberg.

As a small compensation, SunExpress handed out meal vouchers worth 20 euros each to the stranded passengers. However, this gesture could not alleviate the anger and disappointment.

Flight departs 26 hours and 57 minutes late – passengers do not reach their destination until after midnight

The planned departure on Monday afternoon was also delayed again. The flight ultimately took off at 10 p.m. – after a whopping 26 hours and 57 minutes delay. The exhausted passengers finally reached Antalya at 1:22 a.m. For many of them, however, the joy of their vacation had already evaporated. The strain of the long wait and the uncertainty had severely spoiled the planned dream vacation.

SunExpress had also experienced delays in the days before, although they were less serious. The airline later explained that the delays were due to high traffic volumes in European airspace and congestion at certain airports in Turkey. In addition, forest fires near Antalya airport had affected air traffic on Sunday.

A company spokesman for SunExpress told “Today“ expressed his regret for the inconvenience caused: “SunExpress regrets any inconvenience caused to passengers by this situation. Due to the current situation, which is beyond our control, the flight was only able to take off with this horrendous delay.”

Almost 27 hours delay: These are the rights travellers have in the event of flight delays and cancellations

However, this is likely to be little consolation for the passengers of flight XQ179, given the enormous delay. Flight delays and Cancelled flights are not uncommonbut the EU Air Passenger Regulation the European Union guarantees passengers compensation for delays of three hours or more, unless there are extraordinary circumstances. This compensation depends on the flight distance and can amount to up to 600 euros, regardless of the ticket price.

In the event of significant delays or flight cancellations, passengers may be required to spend the night in a hotel.: “In the event that passengers due to major delays or flight cancellations, the night in a hotel until their flight departs the next day, the airline responsible has to arrange hotel accommodation and pay for it. The airline must also cover the return journey to the airport,” explains Claudia Brosche, passenger rights expert at Flightright.com. (ls)